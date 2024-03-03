What to watch for as the big Chinese political event of the year approaches | News

BEIJING (AP) One burning question dominates as the 2024 session of China's legislature begins this week: the economy.

The annual meeting of the National People's Congress, which opens Tuesday, is being closely watched for any signals about what the ruling Communist Party might do to revitalize the economy which is sagging under the weight of expanded government controls and the bursting of a housing bubble.

This is not to say that other problems will not arise. Proposals to raise the retirement age are expected to be a hot topic, state-run Global Times said last week. And Chinese observers will analyze the annual defense budget and the possible appointment of a new foreign minister.

But the economy is what worries most people in a country that could find itself at a major turning point after four decades of growth that have propelled China into a position of economic and geopolitical power. For many Chinese, the post-Covid economy's failure to recover strongly last year is a consequence. shake long-standing trust in the future.

A CEREMONIAL ROLE

The National People's Congress is largely ceremonial in that it has no real power to decide legislation. The deputies vote, but this becomes a unanimous or almost unanimous formalization of decisions taken behind closed doors by the leaders of the Communist Party.

The conference can be a forum for proposing and discussing ideas. The nearly 3,000 MPs are chosen to represent diverse groups, from government officials and party members to farmers and migrant workers. But Albert Wu, an expert on governance in China, believes that role has been eroded by the centralization of power under Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Everyone knows the signal is on top, said Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore and a former journalist in China. Once the top says something, I say something. Once the top goes silent, I go silent too.

Nevertheless, reports and speeches delivered at the congress can provide guidance on the future direction of government policy. And while they tend to be in line with previous announcements, major new initiatives were revealed during the meeting, such as the 2020 decision to enact a national security law for Hong Kong following major anti-government protests in 2019.

A GROWTH OBJECTIVE

The first thing Parliament will do on Tuesday is receive a lengthy work report from Premier Li Qiang that will review the past year and include the government's economic growth target for this year.

Many analysts expect a rate similar to last year's target of around 5%, which they say would confirm market expectations for a moderate acceleration of economic stimulus measures and measures aimed at strengthening consumer and investor confidence.

A lot current forecast China's GDP growth is below 5%, but setting a lower target would mean less support for the economy and could weaken confidence, said Jeremy Zook, senior China analyst at Fitch Ratings, who forecasts growth of 4.6% this year.

Conversely, a higher target of around 5.5% would indicate a more aggressive stimulus, said Neil Thomas, a China policy researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

There will be positive messages for private companies and foreign investors, Thomas said, but he does not expect a fundamental shift in Xi's overall strategy to strengthen the party's control of the economy.

Political signals ahead of the National People's Congress suggest Xi is relatively unfazed by China. recent market turmoil and he remains faithful to his positions on economic policy,” he said.

A NEW FOREIGN MINISTER, PERHAPS

Chinese government ministers typically hold their positions for five years, but Gang Qin was dismissed as foreign minister last year after just a few months on the job. To this day, the government has not said what happened to him and why.

His predecessor, Wang Yi, was brought back as foreign minister while simultaneously holding the top post of senior Communist Party official in charge of foreign affairs.

The assumption has been that Wang's appointment was temporary until a permanent replacement could be named. Analysts believe this could happen during the National People's Congress, but there is no guarantee that this will be the case.

Wang Yi enjoys Xi's trust and currently dominates diplomatic policymaking below Xi's level. So it wouldn't be a shock if Wang remained foreign minister for a while longer, Thomas said.

The person who has received the most attention as a possible successor is Liu Jianchao, a Communist Party official, former foreign ministry spokesman and ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia. He has made several trips abroad in recent months, notably to Africa, Europe, Australia And United Statesincreasing speculation that he would be the leading candidate.

Other names that have been thrown around include Ma Zhaoxu, the Deputy Executive Minister of Foreign Affairs. Wu said it likely depends on whether Xi and Wang trust each other.

I don't know what Wang Yi thinks about it, he said. Whether Wang Yi likes someone like Liu Jianchao or likes someone like Ma Zhaoxu. And also Xi Jinping. So it’s more about personal relationships.