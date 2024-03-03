Jokowi's message to BTN during the inauguration of the new logo: solving the problem of housing backlog





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) left a message regarding the housing backlog during the 74th anniversary of the 2024 BTN Festival. Photo/Doc

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) also extended birthday wishes to PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk ( BTN ) 74th, at Indonesia Arena GBK, Sunday (3/3/2024). Through a video recording released at the height of BTN's 74th anniversary, Jokowi appreciated the bank, synonymous with Public Housing Credit Services (KPR), for continuing to provide innovation. . From digitization to help housing backlog in the Fatherland. I wish you a happy 74th birthday. “I encourage BTN to continue to innovate in digitalization, synergy and collaboration to create modern and sophisticated banking services and help solve the housing backlog in Indonesia,” Jokowi said during the 74th anniversary of the BTN 2024. The housing backlog is the gap between the number of homes built and the number of homes the population needs. “Dirgahayu BTN, I hope it will continue to contribute to helping Indonesians access affordable housing and become the proud bank of Indonesia,” Jokowi concluded. For your information, PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) TBK (BTN) will enter its 74th year on February 9, 2024. This is a mature enough age to be able to continue contributing as a bank focused on housing finance and carry out the mandate to be able to realize the dream of the Indonesian people of having a dream house. . BTN President Director Nixon LP Napitupulu said in his speech that the meaning of this logo is part of the reflection of the transformation we have achieved over the past 5 years at Bank Tabungan Negara, including in the digital domain , business processes, culture. And so on. “We can briefly explain the meaning of this logo. The writing symbolizes optimism with a bold and dynamic construction design, representing a modern BTN bank and adapted to current developments,” said Nixon. Meanwhile, Nixon continued, the lowercase letters would mean humble or humble, which describes BTN bank as being easy to approach, understanding customer needs, able to actively participate in the customer journey and capable of achieving its goals of life. Nixon continued: The red line above the letters BTN symbolizes a progressive bank that continues to move forward. So that BTN asserts its position as a visionary, coherent financial institution capable of progressive development. (acres)

