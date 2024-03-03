Shehbaz Sharif is the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan's allies in Parliament protest, allege fraud





Lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly on Sunday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister for the second time as allies of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament shouted protests against his appointment.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said Sharif got 201 votes, beating Omar Ayub of the Sunni Ittehad Council who got 92 votes. The winner only needs 169 votes to obtain a majority.

Ayub had the support of the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party, whose candidates failed to win enough seats to form a government on their own. The PTI has refused to negotiate with its rivals to form a coalition.

After days of negotiations, Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League and its supporters formed an alliance after the Feb. 8 election, which was overshadowed by militant violence, a nationwide mobile phone blackout, exclusion of Khan's vote and an unusual delay in announcing the results. .

Authorities said the communications cutoff was necessary to prevent attacks on candidates and security forces.

However, the delay sparked criticism from Khan's party, which insists the vote was rigged to prevent him from securing a majority. The party says it has proof its victory was stolen during the vote count, a charge the Electoral Commission denies.

Sharif, in his acceptance speech in Parliament on Sunday, said: “We have been victims of political victimization in the past, but we have never taken revenge. Without naming Khan, he said the former leader had jailed many political rivals, including himself and his ally Asif Ali Zardari.

He also accused Khan's supporters of attacking military installations after his ouster in 2022, adding that Parliament and the courts would now decide whether those involved in attacking military installations deserved a pardon.

Holding portraits of Khan, the lawmakers stood in front of Sharif when he began his speech, crying vote theft and shame. Sharif denounced their actions, saying they were causing chaos in Parliament. He also said they should present their evidence of election fraud to the relevant authorities.

Sharif then addressed the opposition saying: I offer you reconciliation. Let us sit down together to work for the betterment of Pakistan. But he was met with more protests and shouting.

The Prime Minister also spoke of restoring ties with the United States. Relations between the two countries became strained after Khan accused the United States, Sharif and the Pakistani military of conspiring to keep him out of power following his ouster.

Sharif also said his biggest challenge was the economic situation. Pakistan relies on foreign loans to manage its economy. His government also faces multiple problems, including how to respond to a surge in militant attacks, improve relations with neighboring Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, repair crumbling infrastructure and resolve rolling power outages. He must also maintain political stability, as Khan's party has pledged to continue its protests against allegations of electoral fraud.

Khan, who is currently serving prison sentences in several cases and is barred from running for or holding office, wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund last week, urging it to link any negotiations with Islamabad to an audit of the February elections. Khan's decision comes days before the IMF releases a key tranche of a bailout loan to Pakistan.

Pakistan is relying on bailouts to shore up its foreign reserves and avoid a default, with the IMF and wealthy allies like China and Saudi Arabia financing the country to the tune of billions of dollars. Under his previous term as prime minister, Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in April 2022, had to struggle for months to secure a $3 billion bailout package from the IMF.

Sharif said he would seek a new IMF bailout after the end of March, when the current bailout expires.

He is due to be sworn in as prime minister on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the first to congratulate Sharif on his election as Pakistan's prime minister, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

