Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kashmir on March 7 | Morung Express





Aurangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Aurangabad, Bihar on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (IANS)

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) Extraordinary security arrangements were put in place across Kashmir on Sunday as the valley prepares to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7. This would be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Last time, he visited the Valley in February 2019. PM Modi is expected to inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of various development projects in the valley on March 7. He will interact with some local beneficiaries of national flagship programs during his nearly two-hour program at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar city. He will also address a large public gathering at Bakshi Stadium. After arriving at the Srinagar International Airport, Prime Minister Modi will fly by helicopter to the Badami Bagh cantonment headquarters of the 15th Army Corps. He will offer floral tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial, inside the Corps headquarters. The Prime Minister will then cavalcade from Badami Bagh cantonment to Bakshi Stadium, the venue of his main program in the valley. A 3-tier security arrangement has been put in place to ensure that the VVIP tour is conducted peacefully and people do not face any inconvenience while arriving at the venue. All high-rise buildings around Bakshi Stadium have been taken over by security forces while drones will provide aerial surveillance of areas around the stadium. Makeshift check posts have been set up at several places in Srinagar city and all entry and exit points of the city are guarded to ensure that anti-national elements cannot disturb the peace inside from the city. The entry of officials and the general public into the stadium will be highly regulated to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister and the public inside the stadium. BJP leaders expect a large number of people from different parts of the valley to join the public rally at Bakshi Stadium on March 7. As per the Standing Operating Procedure (SoP) governing the security of the Prime Minister, all required drills and exercises are being carried out with pinpoint precision to ensure foolproof security during Prime Minister Modis' visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morungexpress.com/security-beefed-up-ahead-of-pm-modis-visit-to-kashmir-on-march-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos