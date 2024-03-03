Many Somalis want to live in a country where their population is fleeing





Quote images, Getty Images March 2, 2024 Turkey is one of the countries where many Somalis live, including those who have chosen it as their residence, those who come there for business and students studying at the country's university. Since 2010, Turkey has also become an important gateway for many Somalis to European countries. Likewise, Somali businessmen who have made business investments in Turkey. It is possible that many Somalis still intend to travel to Turkey, but what would happen if the number of citizens of that country seeking asylum in EU countries increased? A new report released this year showed that the highest level was reached by the increase in the number of people born in Turkey who travel to European countries to seek asylum. In the last year 2023, this number increased to 80 percent, while later the number of asylum applications from Turks reached 110,000. But the order request was accepted by European countries, i.e. a very small number of candidates. This is almost equivalent to the number of Syrians and Afghans seeking asylum in countries on the European continent. The report adds that the number of asylum applications filed by Turkish citizens in European countries increased last year to almost 1 million 57 thousand people. As of November, the number of applications filed was estimated at around one hundred and eighteen thousand, representing a close increase to the number of our asylum applications in Europe in 2015, when the flow of refugees was heading towards the continent. The German government was the first in terms of the number of asylum seekers by registering 335 thousand asylum applications, 167 thousand people applied for asylum in France, 162 thousand in Spain and 136 thousand in Italy. Quote images, Getty Images According to EUAA data, Turkish citizens make up the third largest group in terms of asylum applications. Applications from Turkish citizens particularly increased last November, and that month, citizens of the Republic of Turkey became the second largest group of asylum seekers after Syrians, the report said. Last year, 60% of the 101,000 Turkish citizens who applied for asylum in European countries preferred Germany. On the other hand, while the number of Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Europe is increasing, their requests have been rejected for four years. The report said Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent war in Gaza caused the displacement of the Palestinian people, whom EU countries do not recognize as a state. The number of applications submitted by Nigerians, Georgians and Afghans decreased significantly in 2023 compared to 2022. According to the European Union Border Security Agency (Frontex), illegal migration at borders will reach its highest level since 2016 in 2023. After the war with Russia, Ukrainians became the citizens with the highest protection rights in EU countries. Relations between Somalia and Turkey Quote images, SOMALIAN WOOL President Erdogan's government has maintained close relations with Somalia in recent years. More than a decade ago, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, visited Mogadishu, he became the highest-ranking non-African leader to visit Somalia. At that time, Somalia was facing a severe drought and Erdogan's visit focused the world's attention on Somalia. Turkey's importance in Somalia at that time was to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the drought, the worst Somalia had experienced in 60 years. In order to facilitate the delivery of aid to these people, Turkey began implementing road and other infrastructure projects in the country, while the Turkish embassy was opened in Mogadishu. The Turkish government and civil society organizations have provided humanitarian aid to Somalia, built schools and provided scholarships to students.

