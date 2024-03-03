“PM Modi ended small businesses; India lags behind Pakistan in key indicator, says Rahul Gandhi





PTC News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put an end to small businesses with his government's big decisions like demonetization and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the crowd, he also said that India is now experiencing more unemployment than Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan due to Prime Minister Modi's policies. “Today, the country's unemployment rate is at its highest level in 40 years. India's unemployment rate is double that of Pakistan. We have more unemployed youth than Bangladesh and Bhutan because Narendra Modi demonetized and implemented GST on small businesses,” Rahul Gandhi said. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi blamed the country's high unemployment rate on the Modi government's economic policies, including demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax. He said these policies were detrimental to the MSME sector, which employs the majority of young people. According to the World Bank report, India's youth unemployment rate in 2022 was 23.22 percent, higher than its neighbors Pakistan (11.3 percent) and Bangladesh (12.9 percent). hundred). Rahul Gandhi in Mohana He also addressed a crowd in Mohana. “During our previous yatra, people told us, 'You have marched from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, but what about other states: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and the states of northeast ? That’s why we started our second yatra and added the word ‘nyay’ to it,” he said. Rahul Gandhi addressed ex-servicemen and Agniveers in Gwalior on Sunday morning, as his Yatra entered its 50th day. Read also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check phases, constituencies and complete information on Punjab polls Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Everything you need to know about UP, a political powerhouse BJP Lok Sabha candidate list: PM Modi to contest from Varanasi Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son mowed down farmers during 2020 protests, will contest from Lakhimpur Kheri

