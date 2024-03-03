One week, Prabowo's promotion to AHY-Moeldoko's handshake





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Various political events were reported by the ANTARA news agency from Monday (26/1) to Saturday (2/2), which are still worth reading for information this weekend. 1. Prabowo received a promotion from President Jokowi Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto received a special promotion from retired three-star general to honorary four-star general from Indonesian President Joko Widodo. President Joko Widodo, during the TNI Leadership Meeting (Rapim) 2024 at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, Jakarta, presented the award to the Indonesian Minister of Defense on Wednesday as he was considered to have contributed and contributed to national development , particularly in the areas of defense. and security. Read more on here 2. Observer regarding the AHY-Moeldoko handshake: Jokowi's role is big University of Indonesia political observer Cecep Hidayat said that the meeting and handshake between the General Chairman of the Democratic Party, who is also the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), and Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday, could not be separated from the great role of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. “Here Pak Jokowi is a representative, yes, as he said, he is a bridge for all different politicians. However, he is the one who designed it,” Cecep said when contacted by ANTARA from Jakarta on Monday. Read more on here 3. TKN: Prabowo-SBY meeting to discuss the continuation of the predecessor president's program Commander of TKN Fanta Prabowo-Gibran Muhammad Arief Rosyid Hasan said the meeting between presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Indonesia's sixth president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) was to discuss the continuation of previous Indonesian presidents . “Pak SBY is Pak Prabowo's elder and of course, Pak Prabowo has said many times that he respects and wants to continue the goodness of previous presidents, dead and alive. The one who is still alive is Pak Joko Widodo now, of course, then there is Mr. SBY and Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri,” Arief said in South Jakarta on Sunday evening. Read more on here 4. Observers said that Sri Mulyani-Prabowo's greetings removed the biased question from the audience. University of Indonesia political observer Cecep Hidayat said the moment Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati approached and shook hands with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday, dispelled the public's biased rumors. “Yes (rejecting the biased question). So far, what has appeared to the public is that Sri Mulyani is a person who is not in line with Prabowo, with Prabowo's policies, with the problems or the campaigns promoted by Prabowo,” Cecep said when contacted. by ANTARA from Jakarta, Monday. . Read more on here 5. Gibran does not want to reveal the new ministry after meeting Prabowo Vice presidential candidate and Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka has yet to reveal that he will form a new ministry specifically in charge of the free meal program after meeting presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, he some time ago. “Secret,” Gibran said in the Central Java city of Surakarta on Monday. Read more on here Journalist: Fauzi

Editor: Budi Suyanto

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/3992961/sepekan-kenaikan-pangkat-prabowo-hingga-jabat-tangan-ahy-moeldoko The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos