New cases involving Donald Trump come before the Supreme Court





There is uncertainty in every presidential race, but an extraordinary number of questions about Donald Trump's candidacy end up at the Supreme Court. For example, any estimate of his chances of being elected the presumptive Republican nominee in March must take into account both his dominance in the primaries and Trump's outcome. Anderson, the case over whether he is disqualified again, under the Fourteenth Amendment, because of his involvement in the events of January 6. In April, there will be oral arguments in at least two other Supreme Court cases: Joseph Fischer v. United States, 16, and Trump v. United States, during the week of the 22nd, which the Court agreed to hold last Wednesday. Each of them has the potential to cause a lot of damage in one or more of the four criminal cases Trump faces. Legal scholars are extremely grateful for the Supreme Court's decision to hear the latest case, published by Trump on Truth Social. He surely is.

Trump v. United States is the better known of the two April cases; indeed, it is notorious, due to the extreme nature of Trump's claims. He argues that former presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for any allegedly official acts that took place while in office unless they are first impeached by the House and found guilty by the Senate. Trump was impeached but acquitted, a fact he turned into a far-fetched double jeopardy claim, which the Court, to its credit, did not pursue. (The Court also indicated that it would not address the question of whether his actions were actually official.)

Trump said presidents should have absolute immunity even if they do things that cross the line. The Supreme Court has not yet made it clear where the line lies, which could be one of the reasons it has taken up the case. Presidents are generally protected from criminal charges while in the White House, and ex-presidents are shielded from civil damages suits for official acts. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals drew an admirably firm line in flatly refusing Trump. The fact that the borders are now being set in the middle of an election campaign by a court with a conservative supermajority could be one of many tragedies for the country.

Trump's attempts to claim immunity in lower courts have already delayed his trial in the District of Columbia for charges brought by special prosecutor Jack Smith related to January 6 by more than two months. The earliest trial date, even if the Court rules quickly, could be late July or August. However, given everything else on the schedule, it will be difficult for the trial to take place before the election. And if Trump wins, he can make the case go away.

But the immunity case is perhaps also better known simply because Trump is Trump and Joseph Fischer is a guy who drove to Washington to attend the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, and who is then said to have entered the Capitol in a rush of people during which a police officer was knocked down. It's still an explosive deal, in terms of Trump's prospects. At the time, Fischer was working, ironically enough, as a police officer in North Cornwall Township, Pennsylvania. (May need a [new] work, he later wrote in a Facebook post, according to prosecutors; it was correct.) He would have boasted in his texts of being ready for a civil war; The video suggests he stayed at the Capitol for about four minutes, arriving after Congress recessed. Fischer was charged with seven felonies, including assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct in a restricted area and obstructing an official proceeding. (He pleaded not guilty.)

The obstruction charge is the only one at issue in the Supreme Court case. The Justice Department has used it against more than three hundred and forty January 6 defendants, and Jack Smith is using it on two of the four criminal charges he brought against Trump (who has denied any wrongdoing). More than a dozen district court judges authorized the charge; whoever oversaw Fischer's trial did not. A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that decision, 2-1, but the majority itself was divided on how to use the law.

It may be surprising that the issue is so complex. The counting of electoral votes resembles an official procedure, and to say that the crowd disrupted that work by shouting for Mike Pence to be hanged is an understatement. But there are oddities. The prosecution relies on Section 1512(c) of the US Penal Code, which is part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Congress passed it in 2002, partly in response to frustration over the shredding of documents by accounting firm Arthur Andersen during an investigation into a massive fraud by its client Enron. Section 1512(c)(1) refers to the corrupt destruction or mutilation of documents or records intended for use in an official proceeding; paragraph (c)(2) refers to obstruction of a proceeding. The government argues that the second paragraph is a catch-all for a wide range of actions; Fischer argues that its scope is limited by the first paragraph. Indeed, prior to January 6, the law does not appear to have been used in a context that did not involve interfering with any form of evidence in an investigation. In other words: how much must Joseph Fischer be like an Arthur Andersen accountant?

One element of 1512(c) that appeals to prosecutors is its potential penalty: up to twenty years in prison. As Fischer's lawyers pointed out in a brief, this gives the government considerable leverage. (Other judges delayed sentencing the defendants from Jan. 6 while waiting for Fischer.) The fear that prosecutors could abuse the law is reasonable. So is the fear that the DOJ will set a precedent by applying it too broadly; imagine what a second Trump DOJ might consider obstruction.

Even if the Supreme Court opts for a narrow reading of the law, Trump's alleged direct role in obtaining false voter certificates could still provide the basis for charges against him, or even Fischer, under the Section 1512(c). But having to make this argument would constitute an additional obstacle. Of course, Trump is also busy. There are unresolved questions in almost all of his many other legal battles, from Florida to New York, that could end up in court.

Not all of these issues can be clearly presented as a vote for or against Trump. The fear is that some judges see their task this way. Trump will lose some, and he will win some. But we will have to constantly come back to the Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/03/11/yet-more-trump-cases-head-to-the-supreme-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos