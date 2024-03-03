Shehbaz Sharif returns as Pakistan's prime minister, as protests hit ParliamentExBulletin





FILE – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a press conference regarding the parliamentary elections, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Lawmakers of Pakistan's National Assembly elected on Sunday 3 March Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister of the country for the second time. KM Chaudary/AP .

ISLAMABAD Lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly on Sunday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister for the second time as allies of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament shouted protests against his appointment, alleging a fraud in last month's elections.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said Sharif got 201 votes, beating Omar Ayub of the Sunni Ittehad Council who got 92 votes. The winner only needs 169 votes to obtain a majority.

Ayub enjoyed the support of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, whose candidates failed to secure enough seats to form a government on their own. The PTI has refused to negotiate with its rivals to form a coalition.

After days of negotiations, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League and his supporters formed an alliance after the Feb. 8 election whose results were announced with an unusual delay due to a nationwide cellphone outage. Authorities said the communications cutoff was necessary to prevent militant attacks on candidates and security forces.

However, the delay sparked criticism from Khan's party, which insists the vote was rigged to prevent him from securing a majority. The party claims to have proof that its victory “was stolen during the vote count”, an accusation the Electoral Commission denies.

Sharif, in his acceptance speech in Parliament on Sunday, said: “We have been victims of political victimization in the past, but we have never taken revenge.” Without naming Imran Khan, he said the former leader had jailed many political rivals, including himself and his ally Asif Ali Zardari.

He also accused Khan's supporters of attacking military installations after his ouster in 2022, adding that parliament and courts would now decide whether those involved in attacking military installations deserved a pardon.

Holding portraits of Khan, his allies stood in front of Sharif when he began his speech, shouting “vote thief” and “shame”. Shared denounced their actions, saying they were causing chaos in Parliament.

Sharif also said that his biggest challenge was the economic situation as Pakistan depended on foreign loans to run the economy.

Sharif's government faces multiple problems, including how to respond to a surge in militant attacks, repair an ailing economy, improve relations with neighboring Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, repair crumbling infrastructure and resolve power outages. current all year round. He must also maintain political stability, as Khan's party has pledged to continue its protests against allegations of electoral fraud.

Khan, who is currently serving prison sentences in several cases and is barred from running for or holding office, wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund last week, urging it to link any negotiations with Islamabad to an audit of the February elections. Khan's decision comes days before the IMF releases a key tranche of a bailout loan to Pakistan.

Pakistan is relying on bailouts to shore up its foreign reserves and avoid a default, with the IMF and wealthy allies like China and Saudi Arabia financing the country to the tune of billions of dollars. Under his previous term as prime minister, Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in April 2022, had to struggle for months to secure a $3 billion bailout package from the IMF.

Sharif said he would seek a new IMF bailout after the end of March, when the current bailout expires.

