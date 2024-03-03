Richard Sennett's The Performer: Art, Life, Politics surveys all the worlds on stage, for better or for worse | History books

Wwhen he started writing The artistAccording to Richard Sennett, a group of demagogues had come to dominate the public sphere. Figures such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are adept at delivering malevolent performances that draw on a wide range of theatrical devices and materials. To which, however, the best response is not to abhor their techniques and try to combat them only with cold correction, but to make artistic creation repel them just as convincingly. According to him, performance and the emotions it arouses are fundamental to human beings.

Since he published The fall of the public man in 1977, Sennett described with unique insight and intelligence the ways in which human bodies and actions interact with the cities and buildings they inhabit. Now 81, he plans to complete, if I live long enough, a trilogy on the presence of art in society, followed by essays on storytelling and imagery. In The artist he brings particular experience in this area, having himself trained as a professional musician and cellist at school Juilliard School At New York. A career-ending hand injury and a botched operation to repair it led him to pursue an academic career in sociology.

He combines, as in his previous books, erudition and personal experience. He cites the Renaissance philosopher Pic della Mirandola, Freud, Aristotle, his friend Roland Barthes and Hannah Arendt, under whom he studied. He also tells the story of the Dirty Dicks Focsle Bar in Greenwich Village in the 1960s, which he says was frequented by artists, gay people of color and unemployed dockworkers. It describes a production from the 1980s As you like it a creative challenge to death by patients in the AIDS ward at St Vincents Catholic Hospital, also in Greenwich Village. For him, the notion of performer includes political protesters and people going about their daily lives, as well as paid actors and players.

He travels the world, tracing the history of theater spaces from the open-air auditoriums of ancient Greece, to Shakespeare's Globe, to Wagner's opera house in Bayreuth. It focuses on the Teatro Olimpico, the first fully covered and walled theater in Europe, designed by Andrea Palladio and Vincenzo Scamozzi at the end of the 16th century, and explores the progressive enclosure of theaters and their removal from the streets surrounding them . It tells colorful stories about the changing relationship between artists and audiences, once very different from the respectful attention now considered appropriate. In the 18th century Comdie-Française, which reeked of sweat, junk food and pissoirs, as much attention was paid to sexual adventures in the dressing rooms as to anything that happened on stage. In London theaters of the same century, the audience shouted familiar lines (for example, the question of whether to be or not to be) and either encouraged the actors or tried to discourage them.

It's difficult to find definitive conclusions in what is a pleasantly wandering book, but some themes emerge. Sennett views performance as complex and ambiguous, a form that dies if used to deliver simplistic moral messages, yet has a capacity for good and evil. He describes, to illustrate the latter point, how crowds can be whipped up into thoughtless rage and hatred, for example by the televised racist speeches of proto-Trump politician George Wallace, which captivated the unemployed and angry dockworkers at the Focsle Bar . A more recent case is that of a conference of polite people who deny the climate crisis who burst into flames in the auditorium that Sennett decides to infiltrate.

The forces of good could lie in reciprocity between artists and audiences and among themselves. Sennett calls the performer a sociable artist. He believes in the non-verbal communication and wordless cooperation that exists between actors in an ensemble. The civilizing power of performance lies not so much in what is said as in the way it is done.

Things go wrong when reciprocity is lost. A demagogue can then command obedience from a crowd, and the fleeting fury of an audience becomes a permanent feature of life. Visceral theater, says Sennett, fills the absence left by empty words. The question he asks, without fully answering, is how the power of performance can serve freedom rather than destruction.