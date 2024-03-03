Politics
Richard Sennett's The Performer: Art, Life, Politics surveys all the worlds on stage, for better or for worse | History books
Wwhen he started writing The artistAccording to Richard Sennett, a group of demagogues had come to dominate the public sphere. Figures such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are adept at delivering malevolent performances that draw on a wide range of theatrical devices and materials. To which, however, the best response is not to abhor their techniques and try to combat them only with cold correction, but to make artistic creation repel them just as convincingly. According to him, performance and the emotions it arouses are fundamental to human beings.
Since he published The fall of the public man in 1977, Sennett described with unique insight and intelligence the ways in which human bodies and actions interact with the cities and buildings they inhabit. Now 81, he plans to complete, if I live long enough, a trilogy on the presence of art in society, followed by essays on storytelling and imagery. In The artist he brings particular experience in this area, having himself trained as a professional musician and cellist at school Juilliard School At New York. A career-ending hand injury and a botched operation to repair it led him to pursue an academic career in sociology.
He combines, as in his previous books, erudition and personal experience. He cites the Renaissance philosopher Pic della Mirandola, Freud, Aristotle, his friend Roland Barthes and Hannah Arendt, under whom he studied. He also tells the story of the Dirty Dicks Focsle Bar in Greenwich Village in the 1960s, which he says was frequented by artists, gay people of color and unemployed dockworkers. It describes a production from the 1980s As you like it a creative challenge to death by patients in the AIDS ward at St Vincents Catholic Hospital, also in Greenwich Village. For him, the notion of performer includes political protesters and people going about their daily lives, as well as paid actors and players.
He travels the world, tracing the history of theater spaces from the open-air auditoriums of ancient Greece, to Shakespeare's Globe, to Wagner's opera house in Bayreuth. It focuses on the Teatro Olimpico, the first fully covered and walled theater in Europe, designed by Andrea Palladio and Vincenzo Scamozzi at the end of the 16th century, and explores the progressive enclosure of theaters and their removal from the streets surrounding them . It tells colorful stories about the changing relationship between artists and audiences, once very different from the respectful attention now considered appropriate. In the 18th century Comdie-Française, which reeked of sweat, junk food and pissoirs, as much attention was paid to sexual adventures in the dressing rooms as to anything that happened on stage. In London theaters of the same century, the audience shouted familiar lines (for example, the question of whether to be or not to be) and either encouraged the actors or tried to discourage them.
It's difficult to find definitive conclusions in what is a pleasantly wandering book, but some themes emerge. Sennett views performance as complex and ambiguous, a form that dies if used to deliver simplistic moral messages, yet has a capacity for good and evil. He describes, to illustrate the latter point, how crowds can be whipped up into thoughtless rage and hatred, for example by the televised racist speeches of proto-Trump politician George Wallace, which captivated the unemployed and angry dockworkers at the Focsle Bar . A more recent case is that of a conference of polite people who deny the climate crisis who burst into flames in the auditorium that Sennett decides to infiltrate.
The forces of good could lie in reciprocity between artists and audiences and among themselves. Sennett calls the performer a sociable artist. He believes in the non-verbal communication and wordless cooperation that exists between actors in an ensemble. The civilizing power of performance lies not so much in what is said as in the way it is done.
Things go wrong when reciprocity is lost. A demagogue can then command obedience from a crowd, and the fleeting fury of an audience becomes a permanent feature of life. Visceral theater, says Sennett, fills the absence left by empty words. The question he asks, without fully answering, is how the power of performance can serve freedom rather than destruction.
-
The interpreter: art, life, politics by Richard Sennett is published by Allen Lane (25). To support the Guardian And Observer order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2024/mar/03/the-performer-art-life-politics-by-richard-sennett-review-all-the-worlds-a-stage-for-better-or-worse
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan refuses to give in on Cyprus position
- Richard Sennett's The Performer: Art, Life, Politics surveys all the worlds on stage, for better or for worse | History books
- Son Ambani's pre-wedding party features Rihanna, tycoons and Bollywood stars, Asia News
- Times Group ventures into new-age sports; Unveils Pickleball World Series: Best Media Information
- Best Red Carpet Fashion at the Brit Awards 2024
- GCC stock markets hit 16-month high
- BIGO technology lights up LEAP 2024 with pioneering innovation powered by AI TradingView News
- East-West Perceptions of a New
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy TV and Live Streaming in the USA
- Shehbaz Sharif returns as Pakistan's prime minister, as protests hit ParliamentExBulletin
- Chinese President congratulates Shehbaz on appointment as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan
- New cases involving Donald Trump come before the Supreme Court