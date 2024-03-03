Donald Trump extends his winning streak in Idaho and Michigan after his first victory in Missouri





Former President Donald Trump moved closer to the Republican nomination on Saturday with victories in the Idaho, Michigan and Missouri caucuses that put his remaining rival, Nikki Haley, further in the rearview mirror.

The election was easily won by Mr. Trump, who received 89.3 percent of the vote in Idaho and 100 percent in Missouri.

In Michigan, the former president took all 39 available delegates on Saturday. In a separate primary in Michigan earlier this week, Mr. Trump won 12 of the remaining 16 delegates up for grabs.

Saturday's contests were the last before Super Tuesday where Nikki Haley is desperate to eliminate a single state in order to make her case for staying in the primaries and offer an alternative to voters.

The unspoken implication seems to be that some, apparently including Ms. Haley, believe that Mr. Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges, might yet leave the race.

On March 5, voters will go to the polls in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. The voting wave represents more than a third of the delegates ahead of the Republican National Convention in July.

For Ms. Haley, this Tuesday is an opportunity to bring her campaign to life. For Mr. Trump, it’s time to put the race aside for good.

Polls don't show Ms. Haley leading anywhere, but her campaign is optimistic about states with large suburban populations.

Vermont, Utah, Virginia. I think there are states where, if you look at demographically, she has a chance of winning, a source close to the leadership of Ms. Haley's super PAC told reporters; after his defeat in South Carolina.

Mr. Trump has won every state in the Republican primaries so far. Ms. Haley is his latest challenger after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy withdrew in January after the Iowa caucuses.

The former president remains the favorite of Republican voters and is ahead of President Joe Biden in some swing states, according to some recent polls.

However, other polls suggest that a significant number of Republicans and unaffiliated US voters will not vote for Mr Trump in November.

