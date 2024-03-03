AHY's POV during the night in IKN with Jokowi and the ministers: cool and shady





Jakarta – Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning (ATR) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) posted the time to spend the night in the National Capital (IKN) of the archipelago, East Kalimantan. AHY said the air in IKN was fresh. AHY uploaded it to his official Instagram account as seen on Sunday (3/3/2024). AHY shared a POV (Point of View) video or his point of view as the recorder. In the upload, AHY was first seen sitting outside the glamping spot he was staying at. He was then seen filming with his cell phone. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Video clips taken by AHY were also included in the upload. AHY appears to be recording the area around where he resides, which is filled with trees. There is a video description taken on February 29, 2024. Shade trees in IKN (Doc. Instagram AHY) There is also a video section showing the location of the IKN construction project taken from the accommodation area. After that, AHY also shared a moment of conversation with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and other ministers. “This is my POV spending the night in IKN, the air is fresh and surrounded by shady trees,” AHY said. AHY said he and other ministers also had serious but relaxed conversations with President Jokowi. He said Jokowi also gave instructions during dinner together. ATR Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) posted the moment of spending the night at IKN (Doc. AHY Instagram) “In the evening we talked quietly, enjoyed dinner while listening to the president's instructions. Serious but relaxed,” he said. Also watch the video: The moment AHY was in a car with Jokowi during his visit to the presidential palace in IKN [Gambas:Video 20detik] (summer/date)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7222494/pov-ahy-bermalam-di-ikn-bareng-jokowi-dan-para-menteri-sejuk-rindang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos