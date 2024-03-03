Why China's foreign economic coercion has been relatively ineffective

Editor's note:China, like the United States, uses access to its massive economy to coerce states that go against the regime's wishes. Kacie Miura of the University of San Diego, however, believes that China's implementation of economic pressure is uneven and depends on the needs and ambitions of local authorities.

Economic coercion has become a key element of Chinese foreign policy. To punish other countries that perceive attacks on its national interests or the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China does not hesitate to inflict economic pain. In 2021, for example, after the announcement of the opening of a Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania, China retaliated by suspending import permits for Lithuanian food products. Likewise, in 2020, after Canberras calls for investigation by World Health Organization on the origins of the coronavirus, China has halted imports of Australian beef, barley and other products. This follows the reduction in coal imports following Australia excludes Huawei of its national 5G infrastructure.

Rather than adopting formal economic sanctions, which he did long criticized as a tool of Western hegemony, China imposes costs through informal methods on targeted countries. To justify a ban on the importation of foreign agricultural products, for example, China often alleges presence of parasites or other ecological threats. These measures give China a semblance of plausible deniability, making it more difficult for targeted countries to pursue legal action, while confirming its principled opposition to formal sanctions. However, while undeniably harmful, these types of punitive actions have also been shown to be relatively unsuccessful in convincing the targeted countries modify their behavior in accordance with China's interests.

As I argued recently in International security, one reason why China's economic coercion has not been more effective is the mismatch between the priorities of the central government and those of the local government. When implementing informal economic sanctions, China's top leaders often delegate sanctions to subnational authorities. This is particularly true when the target country is a major trading partner whose assets and business interests are spread across multiple locations. Yet some local leaders are enthusiastically participating in economic retaliation, while others seek to protect their respective business environments from national-level tensions.

The lack of coordination among local leaders when national interests or regime legitimacy are at stake may seem strange, given that China is an authoritarian country led by a strongman leader. However, the process of career advancement within the CCP, which emphasizes both meritocracy and patronage ties, inevitably shapes the behavior of local leaders, including decisions to punish foreign economic actors.

So, what are the factors that influence whether local leaders participate in economic retaliation? One is economic importance, or if local leaders view the targeted state as a key economic partner. The career development prospects of local leaders are determined in part by the achievement of their objectives. objectives that prioritize economic growth. Undermining trade ties with a country that contributes substantially to local economic growth could therefore have negative consequences on their careers. Thus, local leaders who value trade with the targeted state have strong incentives to avoid economic retaliation.

A second factor is political vulnerability, or whether local leaders risk being disciplined or demoted by more powerful leaders. Local leaders face removal if they fail to preserve social stabilityand those who lack of protection of powerful clients are particularly vulnerable. Thus, during a high-profile foreign policy conflict, politically vulnerable leaders cannot afford to appear soft toward a foreign provocateur and may even seek to use the conflict to shore up their patriotic credentials.

These factors played a role in the fallout from Announcement South Korea 2016 that it would deploy the American High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. Although South Korea adopted the system in response to North Korea's nuclear weapons tests, China was furious, citing THAAD's X-band surveillance system. worries could be used to gather intelligence in China and undermine its nuclear deterrent. Even before South Korea installed the system in March 2017 at a golf course owned by Lotte, China began exerting economic coercion, punishing Korean companies by imposing restrictions. cultural exports, subjecting Lotte stores to arbitrary security inspectionshanging contractsbrake tourismand encouraging the popular boycotts of Korean products.

Chengdu, the capital of southwest Sichuan province, was one of the first localities to begin implementing retaliatory measures. Local authorities, apparently without explicit instructions from the center, canceled an EXO K-pop concert, inspected the local Lotte department store, reclaimed office space promised to Korean start-ups and delayed business contracts that were part of a new Sino-Korean innovation and start-up park. Chengdu's leaders enthusiastically participated in the economic retaliation because they arguably had little to lose. Exports and investments from South Korea accounted for only 0.26% of Chengdu's economy. Moreover, local authorities could not afford to sit idly by, especially after the central government expressed its preference for economic sanctions. The party secretary and the mayor were politically vulnerable; they were faced with an environmental problem. demonstration in late 2016 and lacked personal ties to powerful senior leaders in good standing. Additionally, they were under increased scrutiny due to the Sichuan provinces' association with the former member of the Politburo Standing Committee. Zhou Yongkangone of the most important tigers trapped in Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign.

Yet while foreign media tended to focus on retaliation by localities like Chengdu, leaders in other cities, like Xian, took steps to protect relations with Korean trading partners. Local officials were particularly keen to monitor ongoing negotiations with Samsung over plans to expand the company's semiconductor facilities. Even as bilateral tensions reached fever pitch, Xian leaders held a public signing ceremony to celebrate their new deal with the Korean conglomerate. Xians leaders also took steps to prevent anti-Korean protests and reassured Korean diplomatic and business circles of their commitment to protecting the physical safety of Korean expatriates. Clearly, Xian's leaders valued trade relations with Seoul, with exports and investments from South Korea constituting 3.61 percent of local gross domestic product. Xian's rulers could also afford to protect their business relationships in the face of escalating domestic tensions because, unlike their counterparts in Chengdu, they were not politically vulnerable. The party secretary's record was not tainted by the social protests and he maintained multiple links with the leaders of the province. He had also been helicopter to a leadership position in Zhejiang province, where Xi had previously served as provincial chief.

Discretionary behavior by local leaders reduces the collateral damage to China from resorting to economic retaliation. Because leaders of cities like Xian went the extra mile to protect Korean business interests, for example, central government leaders did not have to worry about supply chains critical to the national economy. However, confusing signals resulting from local discretion can hamper China's ability to force targeted countries to change their behavior, with the largest foreign investments often being those that local authorities are most eager to protect. Although it caused an estimate $7.5 billion In terms of losses to the South Korean economy, China's retaliatory measures have not yielded significant results. concessions.

For China, relying on subnational actors to implement retaliatory measures, which it often does when the target is a major economic partner, makes economic coercion difficult to use to its fullest extent. Nonetheless, given that the CCP can rely on cautious local leaders to protect critical sectors and supply chains, this particular form of economic coercion will also remain a convenient means of expressing anger toward foreign states that challenge interests national and party ones, and to show Chinese nationalism. public that foreign transgressions do not go unpunished.