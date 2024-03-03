Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Council of Ministers ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Go ahead, win. See you soon





The Prime Minister also advised ministers to avoid controversies and be wary of deepfakes. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a day-long meeting with his Council of Ministers, had a fairly simple message for them ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections: “Go on, win. I'll see you soon.” The crucial meeting involved reflecting on the vision document 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and also deliberating on a detailed action plan for the next five years. According to sources, PM Modi asked ministers to be careful while meeting people, “especially during elections”. In his nearly hour-long speech to ministers, the prime minister also advised them to avoid controversies and be wary of deepfakes. “Please be careful before making statements. Nowadays there is a trend of deepfake in which voice etc. can be changed, be careful about this,” a source quoted the Prime as saying minister. Deepfake videos are synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's image. “Talk about plans, avoid controversial statements,” he said. The Prime Minister said the glimpse of a 'Viksit Bharat (Developed India)' is expected to be visible in the next comprehensive Budget to be presented in June, the sources said. He reportedly demanded that Viksit Bharat seminars be included in the department's agenda and trade bodies like CII and FICCI be urged to start a dialogue on the matter. Prime Minister Modi, according to sources, asked the departments to prepare an action plan and present ideas on the same. With 2024 being an election year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented an interim budget on February 1. The full budget will be presented after the formation of a new government. General elections are due to take place by May. Government sources said a 100-day program for immediate measures to be taken after the formation of a new government in May was discussed in the meeting with a view to its early implementation. They said the road map for 'Viksit Bharat' was the result of over two years of intensive preparation and involved a 'whole of government' approach involving all ministries and extensive consultations with state governments, academia, agencies industrialists, civil society, scientific circles. organizations and mobilization of young people for their contribution. “More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were organized at different levels. Suggestions from over 20 million youth were received,” they said. During the meeting, the Prime Minister also spoke about the Rs 1 lakh crore budget for future technologies and ways to harness them so that India leads in innovation. He also asked ministers and officials to look at the records of their respective ministries and see how decisions have evolved in the past and how ideas have changed over the past 25 years. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about maximum government and minimum governance during the meeting. Several ministries expressed their ideas at the meeting, which is likely to be the last such meeting before the Lok Sabha poll dates are announced. In the last general elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Party (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the Congress behind with 52 seats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/lok-sabha-elections-2024-prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-council-of-ministers-ahead-of-lok-sabha-polls-go-win-will-see-you-soon-5169375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos