Erdoan woos voters in CHP stronghold with vows of service





Mula, a Mediterranean jewel on the southwest tip of Trkiyes, welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Sunday. The leader addressed an enthusiastic crowd of some 50,000 people gathered to support him and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) ahead of municipal elections. Flanked by a former Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy who is now running for a seat as city mayor for the AK Party, the president thanked his supporters for their support for the party in the 2023 legislative and presidential elections, while recognizing less support for the AK Party. Erdoan, who described himself as a resident of Mula in reference to his occasional vacations to the city's popular destination Marmaris, listed public services that successive AK Party governments have introduced to the city, citing that investments public funds over the last two decades amounted to 122 billion TL. The president said that although Mula was a metropolitan municipality, under the CHP administration it remained a huge village in terms of services. Mula is led by CHP Mayor Osman Grn, who has won every election since 1999. This time, Grn was not nominated for the March 31 municipal elections. The CHP nominated Ahmet Aras, mayor of the popular district of Mula, Bodrum, as its new candidate. Erdoan stressed that the AKP Party did not discriminate against voters regardless of their origin, and cited the improvement in the lives of Yrk nomadic communities originating from Mula under the AKP Party governments. While highlighting the government's investments in the city, Erdoan called on residents to simply compare Mula's situation two decades ago to today. The inhabitants of Mula left the city to work elsewhere, but today the city has become a jewel of the region. However, he is still not in the place he really deserves. The biggest obstacle to achieving this is Mula's current administration, he said. They did everything to hinder our investments. Mula lags behind (neighboring) Antalya in terms of tourism and agriculture and this is due to this mindset which hinders our investments, he said. The municipal elections constitute an important test for the government and the opposition. Thirty-four political parties will compete for votes in 81 provinces. Almost all parties have announced their candidates for mayor and municipal assembly seats, but the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) published the final list on Sunday. A campaign ban will come into effect on March 21. More than 61 million people are eligible to vote and 1 million young voters will vote for the first time in this election. More than 50% of voters are women, while men make up 49.1% of the electorate, according to statistics. More than 3.3 million voters are aged 75 and over. Most of the electorate is in 30 major cities, while more than 13.5 million voters will vote in 51 other cities. Voters in opposition-led municipalities mainly complain about the lack of municipal services, such as problems with water services that lead to frequent water cuts and traffic problems due to problems in road construction and improvement of existing roads.

