Former President Trump Wins First-Ever MIGOP Presidential Primary Caucus





IN GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan, Saturday marked the second part of Election Day as Republicans from across the state descended on Grand Rapids to vote for President of the United States.

Former President Donald Trump wins first-ever MIGOP presidential primary caucus

Former President Donald Trump won the remaining 39 delegates in Michigan's first-ever presidential primary caucus.

Trump won 97.7% of the vote on Saturday, while Nikki Haley received just 2.23%.

Results of the MIGOP primary caucus congress

But, on a day that brought such a simple and expected result, the road to Saturday was anything but.

“We've spent the last 48 hours, you know, looking at all the potential fires that are out there,” MIGOP President Pete Hoekstra told FOX 17 just before the convention began. “I hope we put them all out.”

On Tuesday, a court ruled that former President Kristina Karamo was duly removed from office at a January 6 meeting. Just five days later, Hoesktra was running around the convention, full steam ahead, with some hope of future unity.

“We need everyone to win in November,” says Hoekstra. “We will listen to you and we will try to find a way to get us all in the same direction.”

But all this leadership drama has created chaos in Congress.

The original convention planned under Karamo was to be held in Detroit, but when Hoekstra took over, he moved it to Grand Rapids.

Then, a few days earlier, two other conventions had emerged, one in Houghton Lake, the other in Battle Creek.

With the support of a judge and the Republican National Committee, Hoekstra maintains that the Grand Rapids convention is the real one.

“There may still be a few people who don’t believe it, but yes, no, that’s it. [it]”.

The testimony of those who agreed with Hoekstra was evident in the packed ballroom welcoming delegates from Congressional District 3.

A packed ballroom filled with people from District 3, which includes areas like Kent County and part of Ottawa County.

And the testimony of those who still disagree, shown by a different room filled with only a handful of District 1 delegates, because the rest of their district is present at the event in Houghton Lake.

One of the few people in attendance in District 1 was a woman named Barb Schroeder, who told FOX 17 she was the only one in attendance from Mackinac County. She says current politics have cost her her friendships.

“They all turned on me because they know how I feel, and I said, 'It's sad, it's a shame.'”

But she remains faithful to her principles.

Barb Schroeder of St. Ignace urges people to come together in the face of all divisions. “Someone has to take charge, stand up and do the right thing, and move us all in the same direction.”

“I came here because I see a way for Pete Hoekstra to make a difference. He really does,” Barb says. “Someone has to take charge, stand up and do the right thing, and move us all in the same direction.”

And for many other participants, the chaos didn't stop them.

“This chaos has existed since the beginning, the formation or the creation of the constitution,” said John Schaut, chairman of the Kent County GOP in District 3.

MIGOP Primary Caucus Congress

“The founding fathers had their difficulties and their differences,” adds John, “So to me, it’s no surprise.”

John says his involvement in politics is for his grandchildren.

“I have five grandchildren, I want them to have a great future like me.”

With a near-unanimous vote, Republicans like Tom Nemcek of Cascade Township hope the future includes Donald Trump in the White House.

“I’m a huge Trump supporter, have been since he was elected and still am,” Tom says. “He cares about this country.”

Now the multiple conventions have caused even more confusion about who was accredited to be here.

When the location changed, many Karamo supporters did not think they also needed to confirm their presence in Grand Rapids and claimed they were subsequently denied their credentials.

Hoesktra insists everything was properly communicated, but some people still came forward and asked their district to approve their credentials.

A woman from District 1 told FOX 17 those proposals were not approved, but in the meantime a large group of delegates from Kent and Ottawa counties got theirs approved.

With about 1,900 people accredited, Hoekstra says it just shows there are a lot of people who want to win in November.

In his closing remarks to reporters, MIGOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra said the results send a clear message that the Michigan Republican Party, at least through the caucus process, is united and ready to move toward the November elections.

Regarding the final results, Hoekstra says, “This sends a clear message to the Michigan Republican Party, at least through the caucus process, we are united, we are ready to move forward toward the November election.”

Meanwhile, in a statement from Karamo's former general counsel, Dan Hartman, he said she spent the day with her family and is complying with the injunction.

