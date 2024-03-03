Imran Khan-led PTI calls PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif a Form 47 'product'





Omar Ayub says Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister via a stolen mandate. Demands the release of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and PTI supporters. Asks the presidents of the lower house to decide on the live broadcast of his speech.

Slamming the eight-party ruling coalition in the National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmaker Omar Ayub Khan called newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a produces Form 47, a document that provides insight into a riding's unconfirmed results, including the number of votes cast and voided.

The PTI claimed that its mandate was stolen in the February 8 general elections and that the results were altered in Form 47. The party founded by Imran Khan also claimed to have won 180 seats in the NA according to the statistics of the form 45.

It is pertinent to mention here that Form 45, also known as Presiding Officer's Counting Results, is the form which the Presiding Officer (PO) is required to sign and provide his thumb impression and signature to electoral agents.

This form records the number of votes cast at a polling station. It also separately mentions the number of votes a candidate received from that polling station.

Form 47 is another important form related to polling stations. In this form, the vote count from all polling stations in a constituency is recorded by the returning officer. This constitutes a consolidated provisional result of the constituency without postal voting.

Speaking in the lower house of Parliament after losing the election for the post of prime minister, Ayub termed the Shehbaz-led government as a continuation of the previous regime led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Recalling discrimination against the former ruling party, the SIC chief said they had demanded reserved seats in elections for the posts of president and vice president, but Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, then president of the AN, had refused to stop the vote.

Our objection regarding Shehbaz Sharif's nominations has been rejected, he added.

The PTI was stripped of its iconic election symbol, the cricket bat, but the party leadership did not bow down, he said, adding that the former ruling party was denied rules fair game and was banned from campaigning.

Terming the previous PDM-led government as fascist, Ayub asked who was the murderer of journalist Arshad Sharif and PTI worker Zille Shah.

He accused the ruling alliance of having the candidatures of its candidates rejected before the general elections.

The PTI leader demanded an independent investigation into the May 9 massacres.

The May 9 riots were sparked almost across the country after the arrest of the ousted prime minister in the 190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders have been jailed for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted civilian and military installations, including Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The army declared May 9 a “Black Day” and decided to try the protesters under the Army Law.

Addressing the House, PTI's Ayub asked the speakers to decide on a live telecast of his speech like that of the Prime Minister.

Moving on to double standards, he said: There are two laws in the country. Nawaz Sharif received biometric facility at airport [in violation of the laws].

They knew their mandate was false, he said, adding: “You will see the fear in their faces.

He added: Our number would have been 180 if the MPs elected under Form 45 had come.

During his speech, lawmakers from the ruling alliance tried to disrupt him and protested several times.

Speaking in the House, the PTI leader demanded an impartial probe into the killing of scores of his party supporters on May 9.

More than 10,000 PTI workers and supporters are currently behind bars, Ayub said and demanded their release. He also demanded the release of his party leaders, including the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi.

'Fake mandate' reflecting Prime Minister's (JI) victory speech

Senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch said the fake mandate was reflected in Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif's victory speech.

In a statement, the JI leader said: “There was no confidence in the Prime Minister's speech.

Distancing himself from the eight-party ruling coalition and the party founded by Khan, Baloch held the PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and PTI responsible for all the country's problems. He said “these parties have done nothing for the masses.”

Governments were formed at the Center and in the provinces, he said, adding that people wanted solutions to their problems.

The prices of electricity, gas and gasoline have become unbearable for the population, added the JI leader.

