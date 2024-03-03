Voters react to Donald Trump's victory in the Missouri Republican caucus





LEES SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) – What happened Saturday morning in a Lees Summit middle school gymnasium was a new way of voting for most of those in attendance.

It's just disappointing, the whole process. People can't get here, said Loretta Sharp, a Republican from Lees Summit. Why do we do this? We need a primary. We have always had a primary.

A presidential preference primary is organized by the state. When state lawmakers failed to reinstate presidential primaries, the parties had to find their own way. The GOP chose one caucus, with one site per county. They all started at 10 a.m. sharp.

Voters sat in separate sections of the gymnasium, divided by congressional district, and were given index card-sized pieces of paper, with a different color for each district, to hold up to vote in favor when the name of each candidate was called.

It took volunteers about half an hour to certify that everyone present was registered to vote. The final count was 639 people. The vote count announced about an hour later suggests that some people decided not to vote. The tally was divided by congressional district. In total, 558 people raised their hands for Donald Trump and 65 for Nikki Haley.

An Independence couple described their first caucus experience positively.

The people in front of us were opposed to our candidate and we had an open discussion, Lee Miller said. It was very nice, very civil.

And that's something we've kind of lost in America, said his wife, Debbie Miller, so it's nice to be able to agree and disagree.

Some left immediately after the votes were counted. Others stayed to propose changes to the state party's program. This part of the process happens at the caucus, whether or not there is a primary. This part of the process was both engaging and rewarding for a 23-year-old voter, who has only voted in one presidential primary.

Sitting down and talking about the issues that we really care about, you know, proposing amendments to the Republican Party has been a cool thing to see, said Grandview native Josiah Kruse. [It was nice] to see how many people will get behind a topic that is actually a new topic.

The voting upheaval this year was all about the presidential nomination process. There is always a traditional August primary for state and federal legislative offices.

