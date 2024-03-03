Over 100 supporters of former PM Imran Khan's party protesting against vote rigging arrested in Punjab





More than 100 supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party were arrested in different parts of Pakistan's Punjab province for organizing rallies against allegations of electoral fraud, police said on Sunday. At the call of party founder Imran Khan, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Saturday staged protests across Pakistan against alleged “massive rigging” in the February 8 general elections.

Most of the arrests took place in Lahore, where newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered a crackdown on protesting PTI supporters.

“Police beat and arrested 80 workers and leaders in Lahore. More than 20 were arrested in Gujrat city. Protests took place in 38 cities of Punjab and federal capital Islamabad,” a spokesperson said on Sunday. word of the PTI. In Lahore, police baton-charged protesters against GPO Chowk and Liberty Chowk.

“PTI leaders Mian Shahzad Farooq and Afzaal Azeem Pahat, who contested elections last month against Maryam Nawaz and her uncle Shehbaz Sharif, respectively, were also arrested. Farooq had defeated Maryam but the Election Commission of Pakistan had amended the result,” the spokesperson said. said.

Aftab Bajwa, former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was also arrested. Videos of Khan supporters being dragged out of cars and beaten for displaying PTI flags were doing the rounds on social media. Punjab police said they arrested the protesters who were blocking the road.

The X service, formerly Twitter, also remained disrupted in the country on Saturday and Sunday.

Disruption of different social media sites, especially X, became the order of the day after the controversy-marred polls.

The PTI condemned the “brutal” action of the police to end the peaceful protest against massive electoral fraud and theft of the people's mandate to impose “thieves' mandate” on the nation.

PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar said, “Controversial and fake CM Maryam Nawaz committed fascism by using state machinery against peaceful protesters.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan denounced the “fascist and coercive tactics and illegal use of state machinery” to disrupt the peaceful protest across the country against the theft of public office.

“The nation will not rest until it recovers the mandate stolen from the thieves. The government of the mandate thieves is unacceptable,” Hasan said.

Hasan said people came in droves at the call of their beloved leader Imran Khan to protest against election fraud, which proves that mandate thieves came to power through stolen votes.

“The erection of unconstitutional obstacles and the massive deployment of police in the path of the protesters clearly show the level of fear of the fake government and mandate thieves.”

Hasan went on to say that the people gave Khan a clear and enormous mandate, but the clear majority was fraudulently transformed into a minority through manipulation of the results.

Hasan made it clear that the PTI would strongly resist any attempt to impose fraudsters on the country.

“We will not accept the fake government formed on the basis of Form 47 fraudulently prepared by the ECP,” he said.

He emphasized that the future of Pakistan was linked to democracy and democratic values ​​and norms.

Democracy can be brought about in Pakistan only by giving constitutional decision-making authority to the people, he said.

“The people of Pakistan will not rest until they wrest their mandate from the bandits who stole their vote in the darkness of the night,” Hasan said.

