Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Pakistan's prime minister for the second time and expressed hope that Beijing and Islamabad will continue to deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership under his leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was elected prime minister for the second consecutive term on Sunday.

Shehbaz got 201 votes out of 336 members while his challenger Omar Ayub Khan from jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) got 92 votes.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said he believed that under the leadership of young Sharif and the new Pakistani government, and with the united efforts of all walks of life in Pakistan, the country would achieve new and greater achievements in the cause national development and progress.

Xi stressed that China and Pakistan should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in all fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), continue to deepen the strategic cooperative partnership. between China and Pakistan and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era to bring more benefits to the people of the two countries. In his victory speech, Shehbaz Sharif pledged to further promote CPEC projects with China, an ironclad ally.

There is a sense of relief among Pakistan's official circles that Pakistan, a key ally of China that has been facing serious economic and political crises for several years, has an elected government with which Beijing can deal. China had a difficult relationship with the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was blamed for the slow pace of the $60 billion CPEC.

Shehbaz, his brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are familiar political figures in the ruling Chinese Communist Party as both, along with the Pakistan Army, strengthened the all-time alliance during their tenure. They are also strong supporters of the CPEC strategic project.

China periodically grants foreign currency loans and rolls over its debt to bail out Pakistan, which is facing a serious economic crisis.

Recent reports from Islamabad indicate that China has agreed to roll over a $2 billion loan due to be paid in March. Besides Xi, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Shehbaz, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Shehbaz will take oath of office on Monday at the presidential mansion, Aiwan-e-Sadr. Shehbaz previously served as prime minister in a coalition government from April 2022 to August 2023 before Parliament was dissolved to hold a general election.

