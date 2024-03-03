Haley targets Trump over recent GOP losses: Everything Donald Trump does, he loses





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley targeted former President Trump on Sunday over recent Republican election defeats.

In an interview on the inaugural episode of “The Hill Sunday” on NewsNation, Haley said Trump has hurt Republicans' chances in elections across the country since he was first elected.

“Since Trump took office, since he became president, [Michigan] they lost the governorship, they lost the State House, they lost the State Senate from there. I went to Minnesota, exactly the same thing happened. I've been to Colorado, no Republican has gotten over 45% statewide since Donald Trump became president. “You go to Virginia, it's the same thing that Glenn Youngkin managed to become governor, but he had to keep Donald Trump away from him,” Haley told NewsNation's Chris Stirewalt.

“It’s the fact that everything Donald Trump does, he loses,” she added.

Haley then continued to point out that some polls show her leading President Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup, arguing that she is the strongest candidate to field.

“I beat Joe Biden by 18 points. It's more than the presidency. It's the House, it's the Senate, it's the school board governors. “It's about getting our country back on track, because if you come into Washington with a double-digit victory, you go in there and you stop the wasteful spending by Republicans and Democrats and you get our economy back on track,” he said. she declared.

Haley's appearance comes just before Super Tuesday, during which 16 states will vote in presidential nomination races. She is double digits behind Trump, but remains his only formidable candidate.

In The Hill Headquarters/Decision Desk polling average of a hypothetical election between Haley and Biden, the former South Carolina governor has a slight lead of nearly 4 percentage points.

NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill.

The Hill has reached out to Trump's campaign for comment.

