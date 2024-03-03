PM Modi donates $2,000 to BJP, calls for nationwide fundraising ahead of Lok Sabha elections





Urging a nationwide financial contribution for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a donation 2,000 to the party fund. Sharing a post on microblogging site » I also urge everyone to be part of #DonationForNationBuilding through NaMoApp! https://nm-4.com/donation“, posted the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of collective participation in nation-building efforts and urged individuals to join the 'Donation For Nation Building' initiative through NaMoApp. Earlier on Friday, the BJP launched a donation drive called #DonationForNationBuilding ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due this year. Party president JP Nadda shared the news on Platform a Viksit Bharat.

The BJP president also urged party supporters to contribute to the NaMo app.

In February, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) told PTI that six national parties had declared a total income of almost 3,077 crores for the financial year 2022-23, with the BJP getting the maximum share of approx. 2,361 million.

The ruling BJP's revenue constitutes 76.73 per cent of the total revenue of the six national parties in the financial year 2022-23, it said. The BJP received 1294.15 crore through electoral bonds.

Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, BJP's revenue increased by 23.15% or 443,724 crores 1,917.12 crores to 2,360.84, specifies the ADR adding that the party declared a total income of 2360.844 crore in the financial year 2022-23, but spent only 57.68% of it, which amounts to 1,361.684 crore of the total income.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said electoral bonds violated fundamental rights and were not the only way to curb black money.

