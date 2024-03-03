Trump rallies supporters in North Carolina after primary victory: live





Donald Trump rallied his supporters in North Carolina and Virginia on Saturday in the run-up to Super Tuesday.

The former president tried new nicknames and hit President Joe Biden on immigration as he won three contests Saturday in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho while speaking to supporters in Greensboro and in Richmond.

He won the Republican caucuses in Michigan and Idaho, securing all 71 delegates available in the two states. Mr. Trump is heading toward the Republican presidential nomination, extending his lead over his latest rival, Nikki Haley, as his legal troubles rumble.

Florida Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday stopped short of setting a trial date in the criminal case over Mr. Trump's alleged mishandling of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Cannon called the prosecution's request to start the trial in July unrealistic, given the risk of overlap with Mr. Trump's other criminal case, the secret New York trial, scheduled for six weeks from from March 25.

Separately, in Georgia, Judge Scott McAfee said he would need two weeks to determine whether to remove Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis from Mr. Trump's election interference case after a romance between the two main prosecutors.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1709487952 The Trump campaign appears to have learned from its previous mistakes

All three elections on Saturday were caucuses, which take longer and require more voter engagement, which could benefit Mr. Trump because he has many strong supporters.

Caucuses typically have lower turnout than primaries because voters must arrive at a specific time and stay a certain amount of time to participate in a process that is more labor intensive than pulling a lever during elections. a primary.

Caucuses are designed to have things happen in the room on caucus night. There is a moment in time when a representative from each campaign stands up and makes their pitch, they have a few minutes to do it, she said, emphasizing the importance of who makes it. -a person who plays politics at the last possible moment.

If you don't know how to get the votes, [how to] have your name written on a piece of paper, you can lose that way, she added at the time.

But the Trump campaign appears to have learned lessons from its previous experiences, winning handily every contest so far, both the caucuses and the primaries.

Gustav KilanderMarch 3, 2024 5:45 p.m.

1709487000Super Tuesday: when is it, which states are participating and how many delegates are at stake?

Super Tuesday, the most important day of the US presidential primary season, arrives early next month and promises to have a decisive, if perhaps somewhat disappointing, impact on the respective Republican and Democratic races.

All but one of her challengers have disappeared, leaving only Nikki Haley, the well-funded but underperforming former UN ambassador, still in the running.

But even she might not make it to Super Tuesday (even though she promised she would), because the next Republican primary will be in her home state of South Carolina, and current polls indicate that l he former governor of the Palmetto State could face another test against her. her own turf, further humiliation after she received fewer votes than any of those candidates appeared on the Nevada ballot.

Is there any way to call an election next Tuesday? an arrogant Mr. Trump gloated on stage in Las Vegas after the result.

That's all I want. I want to call an election for next Tuesday.

However, if Ms. Haley can somehow conjure up an upset victory at South Carolina on February 24 or Michigan on February 27, it will be the Super Tuesday game and we could end up with a very interesting.

The Democratic contest also appears one-sided, with President Joe Biden once again appearing to be his party's nominee as he seeks a second term in the White House, despite concerns about his advancing age and still-poor poll numbers.

Joe SommerladMarch 3, 2024 5:30 p.m.

1709484300Is Hunter Biden's dirt clean? Key Republican source accused of lying to FBI

Alexander Smirnov has been touted by Republicans as one of the FBI's most trusted informants, offering a highly credible account of Joe Biden's brazen public corruption that formed a pillar of the House impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president .

Then, last month, the scenario changed dramatically.

Smirnov, 43, finds himself accused of lying to the FBI, accused of fabricating a corruption and espionage story involving then-Vice President Biden and Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and he told officials that he had contacts with Russian intelligence services.

This greatly muddied the GOP investigation.

Interviews and a review of public records by The Associated Press suggest this was probably not Smirnov's first turn in what the government considers a fabulist cycle.

They offer a portrait of a businessman who ran a series of obscure shell companies, ran with others accused of fraud and boasted of his own ties to the FBI. The episode highlights not only the dangers of Republicans' reliance on unverified information in their quest to take on Biden, but also the risks inherent in the FBI's reliance on sometimes unreliable informants who may have ulterior motives.

How come, in the entire universe, no one in America understood for years that this guy was a fraud and a liar? How did this (expletive) get to Congress? said Yossi Attia, a Los Angeles businessman who interacted with Smirnov and who once headed a stock company in which Smirnov had a substantial stake.

Brian Slodysko, Eric Tucker, Anthony McCartneyMarch 3, 2024 4:45 p.m.

1709481652Trump has won every state in the Republican primaries so far

Mr. Trump has won every state in the Republican primaries so far. Ms. Haley is his latest challenger after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy withdrew in January after the Iowa caucuses.

The former president remains the favorite of Republican voters and is ahead of President Joe Biden in some swing states, according to some recent polls.

However, other polls suggest that a significant number of Republicans and unaffiliated US voters will not vote for Mr Trump in November.

John BowdenMarch 3, 2024 4:00 p.m.

1709477416Donald Trump extends his winning streak with victories in Idaho and Michigan after an early result in Missouri

Saturday's contests were the last before Super Tuesday where Nikki Haley is desperate to eliminate a single state to make her case for remaining in the primaries and providing an alternative to voters.

The unspoken implication seems to be that some, apparently including Ms. Haley, believe that Mr. Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges, might yet leave the race.

On March 5, voters will go to the polls in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. The voting wave represents more than a third of the delegates ahead of the Republican National Convention in July.

For Ms. Haley, this Tuesday is an opportunity to bring her campaign to life. For Mr. Trump, it’s time to put the race aside for good. Polls don't show Ms. Haley leading anywhere, however, her campaign is optimistic about states with high suburban populations.

Vermont, Utah, Virginia. I think there are states where, if you look at demographically, she has a chance to win, a source close to the leadership of Ms. Haley's super PAC told reporters last week, after her defeat in South Carolina. South.

John Bowden and Gustav KilanderMarch 3, 2024 2:50 p.m.

1709477100Speculation, gossip and innuendo were used to attack Fani Willis in high-stakes hearing, lawyer says

Alex Woodward watched the proceedings on Friday and filed this report:

Lawyers for Donald Trump and his co-defendants in a sprawling Georgia election interference case have been accused of relying on salacious rumors, gossip and innuendo to embarrass and harass the prosecutor prosecuting the case against them.

Closing arguments concluded Friday in a series of high-stakes hearings focused on whether Fani Willis should be disqualified from criminally prosecuting the former president and his allies for their plan to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 3, 2024 2:45 p.m.

1709473500Jack Smith's unrealistically classified documents trial date may be thrown out by Trump-appointed judge

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 3, 2024 1:45 p.m.

1709466300

Trump proposes 15-week abortion ban during Texas border visit

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2024 11:45

1709459100Giuliani takes Manhattan apartment off the market despite bankruptcy

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer and former New York mayor, has taken his Upper East Side apartment off the market despite his bankruptcy and numerous legal problems.

In August, Mr. Giuliani listed his Manhattan apartment for sale for a whopping $6.5 million. In October, he then reduced the price to $6.1 million. In a bankruptcy filing, he listed his Upper East Side property as being valued at $5.6 million, reducing its value by nearly a million from the original listing. Today, it is nowhere to be found on Sothebys Realty.

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2024 09:45

1709451900Republicans won't blur faces of January 6 rioters in surveillance footage

After announcing that the faces of the January 6 rioters would be blurred to avoid being prosecuted by the US Department of Justice, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, appeared to backtrack on Friday, believing that it took too much time.

Last year, Mr. Johnson appeared to admit that House Republicans were protecting people who broke into the U.S. Capitol, telling reporters in December that we needed to blur some of the faces of people who participated in the events there. day, because we do not want them to suffer reprisals. against, and being indicted by the DOJ, and having other, you know, concerns and issues.

With the release of 5,000 hours of raw footage on Friday, his office announced that the faces of the rioters would not be blurred given the significant logistical hurdles involved and the importance of completing this work in the most responsible and efficient manner possible.

Alex Woodward has the story:

Oliver O'Connell3 March 2024 07:45

