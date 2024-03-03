Steph McGovern details 'beautiful afternoon' after very insightful confession about her four-year-old daughter





On Sunday, Steph McGovern took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared some photos from what she described as a “lovely afternoon.” In her caption, the mother-of-one explained that she had enjoyed interviewing one of her favorite authors, Val McDermid, at a book festival the day before. The busy star balances her high-profile gigs with raising her four-year-old daughter, whom she has not named publicly. I'm never one to shy away from the realities of parenthood, Steph shared a behind-the-scenes look at life as a mom earlier in the weekand it was so relevant! You might also like WATCH: Steph McGovern shares rare glimpse of family vacation Posting a series of images of herself in the front seat of her car taken on different days, the former BBC business presenter captioned the photos: “Parent = taxi driver [taxi emoji]”. She continued: “I always pick up, drop off and wait! Luckily I have a comfortable electric car to get around in. #designated driver #citroen #ec4x #electriccar @citroenuk #talented.” Steph shared a down-to-earth insight into life as a mom A lot of Steph's packed lunch The presenter's fans have been raving about it, but one teased: “Just wait until she's a teenager.” Ahead of last month's TV Choice Awards, the down-to-earth star made a funny comment about pregnancy while sharing the thought process behind her stunning outfit choice. In her Stories, she shared an image of herself wearing a stunning yellow suit, thanking fans for their comments on her look. She also commented on her choice outfit, writing: “The decision has been made.” ©Instagram The star posed with author Val McDermid “Thanks for your help. The maxi dress won the vote, but I tried it on alone, I looked about 7 months pregnant (which I'm not).The costume came second and I had this cracker in my wardrobe from this shoot a few years ago.” Steph's popular daytime show ended at the end of last year after being canceled by Channel 4. It was, however, nominated for a BAFTA, as well as the TV Choice award for Best Daytime Show . © Getty/Dave Bennett Steph at this year's TV Choice Awards Explaining the decision to cancel the show, the channel said: “With audience habits changing faster than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programs to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed. Lunch at the end of its existing production contract in December 2023. “We remain as committed as ever to our mission to improve the television industry outside of London and our target of 50% production outside of London. We will reinvest the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into productions outside of London. other countries and regions. ©Instagram The star's TV show was unfortunately canceled Steph now hosts a podcast and works on other projects while raising her daughter, whom she shares with her partner, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight. The star nevertheless delighted her fans recently when she shared a rare mother-daughter photo. However, this was not a shot of herself with her little daughter, but with her own mother, with whom she has a close bond. The pair spent quality time together, taking the train to Middlesbrough, where Steph is from. The TV presenter shared the sweet snap with her mother, who saw them sitting together at a train table.

