The Trump trials: a former president facing justice





On March 25, in room 1530 of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, a trial unlike any other is due to begin: the criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump.

“We've never been in a situation like this where we've been faced with the prospect of holding a former leader to account,” said Melissa Murray, who teaches constitutional law at the University's law school. New York University.

Andrew Weissmann, who teaches criminal procedure at NYU, said, “If you think about American history, there are sort of defining moments: There's the promulgation of the Constitution, there's the Civil War. And I think, without hyperbole, this is a defining time to have a criminal case [of a former president]”.

To be clear, Trump is no stranger to the legal system, and recent civil judgments could cost him nearly half a billion dollars.

But what makes it a defining moment, Weissmann and Murray say, is that he faces 91 criminal charges in four different courtrooms. In New York, Trump is accused of falsifying business records. In Washington, D.C. and Georgia, he is accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. And in Florida, he was indicted for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.

What is at stake now for Trump is not just his finances, but perhaps also his freedom.

Murray said: “The fact that we have these four indictments shows that there is an appetite for accountability. But is it too much for the American legal system? I think that's what we're going to find out. »

Because what overshadows this tangle of trials is the fact that the defendant Trump is also the candidate Trump.

Robert Ray, a former federal prosecutor who successfully defended Trump during his first indictment in late 2019, said: “I think the country is going to rue the day we took this path. What federal prosecutors want is… the public. to come to accept that the accused benefited from fairness. I think there's a good percentage of the country right now that doesn't believe that.

And that's why Professors Weissmann and Murray have put together what they consider to be an unbiased guide to the “Trump indictments.”

Weissmann said, “There are facts that are disputed in four criminal cases, and our job is to translate that for people, hoping that they will really understand that they need to engage.”

They do not begin with the New York case, but with the one which, according to them, bears the most serious accusations: the United States of America against Donald Trump, heard in Washington, DC last August, Jack Smith, l special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick. Garland, accused Trump of conspiring with others to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election. The unsealed indictment accused Trump of conspiring to defraud the United States.

“The bottom line is you have a conspiracy to disrupt the vote count,” Weissmann said.

Smith alleges that Trump knowingly made false statements about election results in states like Georgia and, according to court filings, cites Trump's own social media posts as evidence, like this one from 3 December 2020, in which he falsely accuses Democrats of stuffing the ballot boxes:

Wow! A blockbuster testimonial is currently taking place in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Democrats when Republicans were forced to leave the main counting room. Many more come, but that alone leads to an easy state victory!

Smith also alleges that “the defendant lied” to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to get him to change Georgia's vote count during that now-infamous January 2, 2021 phone call. [“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”]

But former Trump lawyer Robert Ray said a jury might hear that phone call differently. “'Find votes' doesn't necessarily mean, 'Find me 11,000 fraudulent votes,'” Ray suggested.

He adds that Trump will argue that he was exercising his right to “free speech.” But lawyer Weissmann retorts: “I was a prosecutor for many years. There is no First Amendment protection in terms of criminal cases. If you have to rob a bank and say, “Give me all your money,” that speech, none of that, is protected.

Special Counsel Smith announced, “My office will seek a speedy trial so that our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a citizen jury. » But that “speedy” trial (which was originally scheduled to begin tomorrow in a federal courtroom in Washington, D.C.) hit a roadblock earlier this year, after Trump's lawyers made a claim that echoed one made by a former president 50 years ago, when Richard Nixon told interviewer David Frost: “When the president does it, that means it's not illegal.” »

Trump claims he is protected from prosecution by “presidential immunity.” Although this claim was initially rejected by a federal appeals court, Trump asked the Supreme Court to rule. And in a victory for Trump, last week the justices agreed to hear arguments on the case in April.

Murray said even a case built for speed can be derailed by delays. “Donald Trump once wrote a book called ‘The Art of the Deal.’ It’s the art of delay,” she said. “And he played it very well.”

Ray said: “There is no doubt that it is politically desirable for Donald Trump to delay these matters until after the election, for obvious reasons. He has the right to take this position. »

It's a strategy that presidential historian Douglas Brinkley says Trump learned from controversial lawyer Roy Cohn, a senior adviser to Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s who also represented the Trump Organization in the 1970s.

“What Trump has going for him is that he has learned to delay, to defer and postpone, to kick,” Brinkley said. “But more than that, he learned to never admit defeat.”

But despite their efforts, Trump's lawyers failed to delay or dismiss the People of the State of New York's case against Donald Trump. Last year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged that Donald Trump falsified records to cover up a more serious crime: election fraud.

“Under New York State law, it is a misdemeanor to falsify business records with the intent to defraud and conceal another crime,” Bragg said. “The defendant claimed that he was paying Michael Cohen for legal services rendered in 2017. This was simply not true.”

Instead, Bragg said “hush money” was used to pay Stephanie Clifford, an adult film star better known as Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence about an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 elections. While some legal observers question the strength of the case, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was convicted of similar charges in 2018 and sentenced to three years in prison.

Jurors chosen for Trump's trial will likely remain anonymous and no cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Additionally, unlike his previous civil trials, Trump will be required to be present in court rather than on the campaign trail. Murray said: “It's about standing up for his rights, showing up in court and being able to mount a vigorous defense to the charges against him. That's his right as a defendant.”

That won't stop him from holding court outside, as he did after a recent hearing, when he declared on camera: “No one has ever seen anything like this in this country, It's a shame.”

Ray said that “of course” Trump would use the Stormy Daniels case as part of his campaign: “He's done it at every other stage of these lawsuits. Why would this trial be any different?”

Manhattan DA Bragg has already asked the judge to restrain Trump with a partial silence order. But Ray criticizes prosecutors for putting a candidate on trial just months before a presidential election.

Moriarty asked: “Are you saying that former leaders should never – when they run for office – be held accountable for alleged crimes?

“No, but I'm saying the unusual situation we find ourselves in is that we have four indictments pending in one election cycle,” Ray responded. “This is an outcome that most people would agree is undesirable.”

“But Bob, he can present his evidence, he can cross-examine the witnesses, and he could be acquitted. And that would help him in an election year.”

“I think there are questions about whether or not Donald Trump can get a fair trial in the District of Columbia, just like whether or not he can get a fair trial in Manhattan, given the potential juries” , Ray said.

But Professor Murray is convinced that juries made up of American citizens are more than up to the task: “I think very few juries say, 'I'm a Democrat.' “I’m a Republican.” I think they're like, “I'm a juror and I'm an American, and this is my civic duty.” »

