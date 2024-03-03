Transcript: Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska on “Face the Nation,” March 3, 2024

The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska on “Face the Nation” that aired March 3, 2024.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska. Hello and nice to have you here in the studio.

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: It's good to be here. THANKS.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You've said that the United States is in the midst of one of the most dangerous periods since World War II. We just heard from the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that it is imperative to get this aid to Ukraine. They soon run out of ammunition.

IT IS. DAN SULLIVAN: Yeah.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Are you convinced that Republicans can achieve this?

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: Well, look, I voted for the supplement, and I voted for the supplement – the national security supplement, and I did that for several reasons. The first is what you just said Margaret, that we are in a new era of authoritarian aggression. We have dictators all over the world. Xi Jinping, Putin, Iran, the Ayatollah is in Iran, in North Korea – they work together. We need a strategic response to this very dangerous time. Second, the Biden administration has not been serious about national security. They reduce the defense budget every year, taking into account inflation. By the way, the Secretary of State didn't mention that they also cut Homeland Security every year. These are the two areas where this administration is constantly cutting, weakening our homeland security and weakening our defense. But this help should be much more in the way we talk about it. As for the supplemental program, it is less of a foreign aid program and more of a program to rebuild our own industrial capacity to make weapons for ourselves.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Mitch McConnell is talking about it, but it's your Republican colleagues in the House who seem skeptical because the Democratic votes are there.

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: Part of the reason I'm on your show today is to talk about it because 60% of this supplemental bill – and it seems like it's not a perfect bill, the House can improve it. 60% is dedicated to our ability to build weapons for America, from nuclear submarines. By the way, almost 40% of our attack submarines are currently under maintenance. We do not have the industrial capacity to protect ourselves. Xi Jinping is terrified of American submarines. This supplement unlocks $6 billion for our submarine-building capacity, $5 billion to produce 155-millimeter howitzers, and everything in between. Javelins, stingers, tomahawks. So it's all about our industrial capacity to protect America. And of course, we need to provide some of these weapons to our allies who are facing existential threats, whether it's Taiwan or Israel or Ukraine, and I think when you talk about that in this perspective, this should unite Republicans, not divide them. them.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I imagine it would be helpful if Donald Trump approved this package. He did not do it. Here's what he said last night at a rally in Richmond about Vladimir Putin.

DONALD TRUMP: Putin, you know, has so little respect for Obama that he starts throwing around the word nuclear. You've heard that: nuclear power. He starts talking about nuclear weapons today. I was waiting for this to happen. But we have a fool, a fool as president. He said we would never leave until there was complete and utter victory. Yeah, we could stay there for a long time.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I know you supported Mr. Trump. He seemed there to confuse Biden and Obama. He also suggested that American troops were serving in Ukraine. Are you comfortable with his mental fitness?

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: Yes, yes. Compared to the current president? 110%. And as your poll shows, I think the American people have real concerns about where President Biden is doing when it comes to his fitness for office, particularly his mental acuity. And compared to President Biden – or compared to former President Trump, I don't even think it's a close matchup when you see the two in action.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But to be clear, no American troops are serving on the battlefield in Ukraine. There are military advisors. But there are no troops, are there?

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: No, but I mean, look, I mean, the other thing that…

MARGARET BRENNAN: — Okay, but some in your party believe that. And that's what he suggested there–

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: — I would–again, I would go back to who is in the most mental shape to be president and I don't even think it's a close match between President Trump and President Biden in this moment.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You recently retired after 30 years in the Marine Corps.

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: I did.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Jim Mattis, you know him well…

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: – And.

MARGARET BRENNAN: – The retired and revered general wrote in his resignation letter from the Trump administration that he had to leave due to a difference of views on treating allies with respect and being clear-minded about towards competitors.

IT IS. DAN SULLIVAN: Yeah.

MARGARET BRENNAN: John Kelly, also a retired Marine Corps general who served with Mr. Trump, described him as a person who has no idea what America stands for, has no idea what America is, a person who admires murderous autocrats and dictators. It's a stunning assessment of Donald Trump's values ​​from two people who served alongside him. Why do you think he represents your vision of America?

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: Well, I think one of the things – and look, I respect General Kelly and Secretary Mattis enormously. I think the key though, Margaret, is to look at the file. And the record of what the Trump administration in conjunction with the Republicans did in terms of foreign policy was considerably stronger and focused on our allies, than certainly the Obama administration, the Obama-Biden administration, and let me just to give you some examples…

MARGARET BRENNAN: –Do you remember why Mattis resigned?

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: I remember why, directly why Mattis resigned…

MARGARET BRENNAN: — This is directly linked to our allies…

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: — I mean, I'll give you an example. When it comes to Russia, in particular, you remember that President Biden, the Biden-Obama-Obama-Biden administration, provided them with MREs after the invasion of Crimea. What has the Trump administration done, with Republican support? We bought javelins from them, and significantly…

MARGARET BRENNAN: — Mortal support for the first time.

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: — Significantly strengthened, significantly. Presence of American troops in the Baltic countries and Poland, which the Obama administration refused. We have significantly increased U.S. defense spending. The second term of the Obama administration, Obama-Biden, cut defense spending by 25%. They destroyed readiness. I am the ranking member of the Armed Services Readiness Subcommittee. Trump in the Republican Senate, we have restored military readiness. And we have unleashed another element of American power, and that is American energy. So these are all strong elements of the Trump administration's record, the collaboration with the Republicans that has made us stronger. And right now, if you look around the world, you see chaos, and a lot of that chaos, in my opinion, is due to the weakness of the Biden administration.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I have to leave it there because we're out of time, senator, it's good to be happy to be here. We'll come back in a moment.