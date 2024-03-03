In Jan Vishwas Maharally, RJD chief Lalu Prasad makes a surprising remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a Hindu.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad made a scathing remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jan Vishwas Maharally at Patnas Gandhi Maidan saying that the Prime Minister is not a Hindu as he does not has not shaved his head and beard after the death of his mother a few years ago.

The public meeting was the first joint gathering of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) after the Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with the RJD and joined hands with the BJP to form a government in the state.

Mr Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, died aged 99 in December 2022.

Modi is not Hindu. Every Hindu shaves his beard and hair out of respect for the souls of the deceased. Why didn't he shave his head? [after his mothers death]? He should answer this question, Mr. Prasad told the assembled RJD workers and supporters from across the State.

An impressive crowd of over five lakh people gathered at the ground to take part in the first mega rally of the opposition alliance in Bihar. Even though it had been raining since the morning, the supporters did not leave the field and remained there for the match.

Activists from the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) also gathered at the historic ground, which has hosted hundreds of rallies of socialist leaders in the past. including the late Jai Prakash Narayan.

RJD supporters from neighboring Jharkhand also joined the rally to extend their support to the grand alliance. Even the only RJD MP and minister in the Champai Soren-led government, Satyanand Bhokta, came for the event.

Mr. Prasad, former chief minister of Bihar, also accused Mr. Modi of creating communal discord in society.

Lashing out at Mr Nitish Kumar for betraying the mandate of major alliances, the RJD chief said: When he first betrayed us, I did not mistreat him. I just said he is Paltu Aries (defector). However, the second time we made a mistake, I made a mistake and Tejashwi [Yadav] also made the mistake of accepting it. Once again, it has slipped under the feet of Narendra Modi. Isn't Nitish ashamed of the way people are giving him funny reels?

He predicted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP would be ousted from power and assured the crowd that the RJD would push out Mr Kumar if he tried to come back for the third time.

Mr. Prasad urged party workers to reach out more to people belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), visit their homes and eat with them. According to the latest caste-based survey in Bihar, EBCs constitute the largest bloc at 36%.

We will together drive the BJP from power. We must capture Delhi. Start your preparation for elections and I will also come, Mr. Prasad said.

In a show of force, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticized Mr Modi, accusing him of destroying the Constitution. Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also present.

Every time there is a change in the country, a cyclone is triggered in Bihar because Bihar is the nerve center of politics. There is an ideological battle in the country between hatred, violence and love, fraternity. Why is there hatred in the country? The only reason is injustice. The Prime Minister works for only two or three industrialists, Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr Kharge also attacked Mr Modi, viewing him as a Sardar (chief) of liars. He also said that Mr. Modi's guarantee was to betray everyone. To save the country and the Constitution, the BJP and Modi must be expelled. BJP is threatening people with erectile dysfunction and CBI, but we will not bow down, we would rather die, he added.

The Congress leader also asked the RJD chief not to reinstate Mr. Kumar if he tried to do so in the future.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, gave the slogan of 120 do it (beating the BJP with 120 seats, with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh having 40 and 80 seats in the Lok Sabha respectively).

CPI-(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattachary also criticized Mr Modi and praised the former deputy chief minister , Tejashwi Yadav, for giving away over 3 lakh government jobs to the youth.

Addressing the gathering, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said the RJD stands for rights, employment and development.

He pointed out that he was the first leader from Bihar who spoke of giving 10 lakh jobs. The RJD leader also highlighted his father's achievements while serving at the Center as railway minister.