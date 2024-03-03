Turkish First Lady stresses that peace cannot be achieved without women

First Lady Emine Erdoan said women know the value of peace best and lasting peace is impossible without women, while attending the Antalya Diplomatic Forum where she welcomed world first ladies entire.

Heads of state and top diplomats from around the world gathered this weekend in Turkey's southern province of Antalya for the event. First Lady Emine Erdoan was among the participants in the forum inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. During a forum session titled Women, Peace and Security, the first lady highlighted the role of women in peace. Let us remember: permanent and lasting peace is a process in which no one is left behind. A peace process that does not include women, a fundamental and transformative element of the community, cannot succeed, she said.

Addressing other first ladies and participants in the session, Emine Erdoan said the world now faces crises that one country cannot overcome alone. Never in history have we seen the foundations of the values ​​and institutions that bring humanity together have been shaken. Unfortunately, we are holding this meeting in the dark shadow of war, not in a peaceful environment. Wars and conflicts spread like fire. It is our house, our family, our common values ​​that are burning. At a time when polarization and racism have increased, where intolerance and greed fuel hatred, maintaining peace and order is increasingly difficult. Disagreements that can be resolved through diplomacy based on fair and strong will quickly evolve into conflicts, she said.

Emine Erdoan spoke of the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Palestine and other flashpoints, where the same cries of pain have emerged. Innocent people who must flee their homes are brutally massacred. The violence also inflicted irreparable wounds on the hearts of children. All conscious peoples of the world cry with one voice: ceasefire and immediate peace. We are now at a stage where we are running out of words (for the call for peace). I think the last word on this issue was from 6-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab: “Please save me,” Erdoan said. She was referring to the child from Gaza who begged Red Crescent officials last month to rescue her from a car in which she was trapped with her relatives, all of whom were killed by Israeli army fire . Rajab's lifeless body was found a few hours later, after rescuers were unable to reach him due to incessant gunfire. We were unable to rescue her, her family and health teams rushed to help them, she lamented.

Erdoan also spoke about Aaron Bushnell, a young American soldier who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC last month. He left this life after saying every word he could about it. His humanitarian dignity was injured by the fact that he thought he might participate in the genocide. He was the same age as Rachel Corrie who was crushed to death by Israeli bulldozers, she said. Corrie, a peace activist, became a symbol of the international voice against Israeli oppression when she was killed in 2003 in Rafah, Palestine, while trying to stop the army's demolition of Palestinian homes. Israeli.

At this juncture, we must keep the hope for peace alive and increase our peace efforts. The world needs just, courageous and virtuous leaders more than ever. I believe we will restore a peaceful order through unity, when courageous people who believe in peace join forces and break this cycle of violence, she added.

The First Lady said women were disproportionately affected by wars and therefore had a stronger voice for peace. Women, whose homes they had built were razed, shaken by the loss of their children, women forced to leave the lands on which they were born and raised, placed more importance on peace. The United Nations Security Council guaranteed the participation of women in peace processes with Resolution 1325 adopted 24 years ago. Unfortunately, we see that women, the main victims of conflicts and the main actors in community building, are not effectively included in mediation and peace processes. However, studies show that there is a higher probability of agreement in these processes and that peace can be sustainable when women are included in the process. Women's nature is more open to cooperation with different groups and their sensitivity to social issues increases the chances of success of peace processes. So, while we emphasize diplomacy, we must ensure that women participate in decision-making mechanisms, she said.

She added that she had faith in a lasting and just peace that would be co-created by women in an era tired of wars, noting that peace movements in Palestine, Ukraine, Syria and Yemen were empowered by women . As wives of leaders and women in decision-making positions, we have a responsibility, she said. Erdoan mentioned that Trkiye hosted hundreds of children victims of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, an initiative she launched in cooperation with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska. She also explained how Trkiye has taken in child victims from Gaza whose treatment is covered by the country.

Erdoan's speech also focused on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. “We will never bow to those who attempt to reduce the hard-won international law and justice system, at great cost, to a simple written declaration,” she stressed, criticizing the inaction of the international community . How do world leaders who protested together in Paris when 25 people were killed justify their silence when 30,000 people, mostly women and children, are brutally killed? she said, referring to the global condemnation of a series of shootings in France and the unprecedented march that followed. These civilized countries that are supposed to save children, women and innocent people are so succumbing to darkness that they cannot even call for a ceasefire. How many lives will end? How many Palestinians would have to die to awaken the rage and pain in the public consciousness, on the same level as the deaths of Europeans? she says. Erdoan added that people working for peace and showing courage in the face of this shameful genocide will go down in history. The first lady thanked all the countries working on this file, including South Africa, which took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its crimes against the Palestinians. The First Lady, who hosted a summit of first ladies in Istanbul last November for a common stance in favor of Palestinian rights, also reiterated her thanks to the sisters who expressed a strong stance in favor of the cause of the oppressed.

Alongside Emine Erdoan, activist Tawakkol Karman, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and the Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States of the United Nations Development Program ( UNDP), Ivana Zivkovic, African Union Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security Bineta Diop, Bulgarian First Lady Desislava Radeva and Serbian First Lady Tamara Vucic spoke at the session.

Erdoan and the forum guests then attended a dance performance put on by Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar children evacuated to Trkiye after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. They then visited the exhibition “Bulletproof Dreams: Paintings by Gazan Children”.

Furthermore, the participants accompanied the first lady to a craft exhibition created by an institute of the Directorate of Lifelong Learning in Trkiye, aimed at women. Later, the first lady hosted a lunch for her guests, which was attended by former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, Queen of Eswatini Inkhosikati laNkambule, Turkish Cypriot First Lady Sibel Tatar, Serbian Vucic, wife of Bosnian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirela. Becirovic, Diop, the wife of Kosovo President Prindon Sabriu, the wife of Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Zerrin Stel, Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur zdemir Gkta, Tawakkol Karman and other high-ranking personalities participating at the forum.