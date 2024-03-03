The Civil Coalition considers the rise of votes in favor of the PSI as unreasonable: the ambitions of Jokowi and his family





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Civil Society Coalition to Protect Democratic Elections assesses the increase in votes recorded by the Indonesian Solidarity Party (psi) at the General Election Commission (KPU), Sirekap does not make sense. They suspected there had been an attempt sound swelling to realize President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi's ambition to win the party led by his youngest son, Kaesang Pengarep. Chairman of the Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association (PBHI), Julius Hebrew, who is part of the Civil Society Coalition, said that if nothing is done, the so-called inflation of votes would further reduce the legitimacy of the 2024 elections. “It is almost perfect hijacking of the 2024 elections by this despotic regime for the interests and power ambitions of Jokowi, his family and his acolytes,” he said. he declared in a written statement, Friday March 2, 2024. The drastic increase in PSI votes occurred in the 24 hours between March 1 and 2, 2024. The party with the rose symbol received 0.12% more votes after Sirekap data showed a explosion of votes on Friday. Sirekap data as of 1:00 p.m. WIB, March 2, 2024, shows that PSI votes increased by 98,869 in 24 hours. PSI votes increased from 2,300,600 on March 1, 2024 at 12:00 WIB to 2,399,469 votes on March 2 at 1:00 p.m. WIB, or 3.13 percent. In response to this, Julius revealed several factors that reinforced suspicions that there had been vote inflation for the PSI. Among other things, the increase in votes occurred when the data entered into the KPU's Sirekap exceeded 60 percent of the total votes. Julius says Civil Society Coalition members are very knowledgeable about data, research and are used to reading trends or dynamics in data. According to Julius, normal data fluctuations are not too great if the incoming data exceeds a certain amount. Advertisement “If the alleged PSI vote inflation and facts of fraud are allowed to be ignored, then total chaos in the 2024 elections will destroy the legitimacy of the election,” Julius said. Apart from that, Julius is wary of factors involving the stopping of manual vote counting in several subdistricts and the stopping of the KPU's Sirekap which he said happened on February 18, 2024. “Because this reinforces public suspicions that the 2024 election was hijacked. by the Jokowi regime,” he said. Therefore, Julius, together with the Civil Society Coalition, urges DPR members to use their constitutional rights to expose electoral crimes in the 2024 elections, including using the right of investigation. This position statement was also signed by dozens of member institutions of the Civil Society Coalition to Protect Democratic Elections. Among them are Imparsial, PBHI, Setara Institute, KPI, KontraS and Migrant Care. Editor's choice: abnormal increase in PSI votes, PPP: child-friendly operation again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1840499/koalisi-sipil-nilai-lonjakan-suara-psi-tak-masuk-akal-ada-ambisi-jokowi-dan-keluarga The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos