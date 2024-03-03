Trump warns of 'the arrival of languages ​​in our country' that 'no one' has heard of





Warning about the dangers of illegal immigration at the southern border has long been a pillar of Donald Trump's campaign, dating back to the day he launched his first presidential bid. At the time, he said Mexico was sending rapists and people who brought drugs and crime.

But lately, the former president has seized on something new that he says migrants bring: languages.

Languages ​​are coming to our country. We don't have a single instructor in our country who can speak this language, Trump told a crowd of thousands of supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., last month.

They're languages, it's the craziest thing, they have languages ​​that no one in this country has ever heard of. It's a very horrible thing, he added.

Trump repeated that comment the following week during an appearance at the southern border alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying migrants were entering the country speaking actual foreign languages.

No one speaks them, he said after a visit to the border at Eagle Pass.

And at a rally in Virginia on Saturday night, Trump described New York classrooms as being overwhelmed with students from foreign countries, countries where they don't even know what the language is.

We don't even have anyone teaching it. These are languages ​​that no one has ever heard of, he said.

It's unclear exactly what languages ​​Trump is referring to.

When asked to clarify Trump's remarks, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded: “There are migrants invading from countries we don't know anything about, that's the issue. He did not respond to a follow-up question about what these countries are.

The United States does not have an official language.

At campaign rallies, Trump regularly asserts that he would carry out the largest national deportation operation in history if re-elected. Trump also pledges to reinstate his famous Muslim travel ban, extend it to refugees from Gaza and incorporate ideological checks for all immigrants. Trump has also repeatedly claimed that immigrants are poisoning America's blood, a comment that President Joe Biden's campaign has compared to the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler.

