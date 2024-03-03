Politics
Lalu Yadav's remark on PM Modi draws anger from BJP
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out that he is not a true Hindu. Yadav also claimed that PM Modi was criticizing dynasty politics because he himself had no family. In a video widely shared on social media, Yadav can be seen addressing a gathering at the RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha' rally in Patna, where he criticized Prime Minister Modi for his stance against dynasty politics and remarked, “Prime Minister Modi has no family and is not even a Hindu.
The language used by #INDIAlliance chief #LaluYadav to PM #Modi ji is unacceptable!
The opposition is shaken by the increase in the number of prime ministers @Narendra Modi ji among common people, which leads to this abusive tone. #SO I must apologize to the country pic.twitter.com/5UizwbAOOL
Further, the former Bihar chief minister said, “What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps boasting about the Ram temple. He is not even a real Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave. his head and beard when his parents died. Modi did not do so when his mother died,” according to news agency PTI.
RJD leaders 'behaving like political pranksters': Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha criticizes Lalu Yadav
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has slammed RJD president Lalu Prasad's remarks against Prime Minister Modi as offensive and disrespectful to the age-old tradition of Sanatan Dharma. He said the behavior of RJD leaders showed their unserious approach to politics and attempts to undermine Sanatan Dharma.
Speaking to reporters, Sinha said, “The language used by Prasad, who himself is convicted in corruption cases, against our Prime Minister shows his mindset…they (RJD) are against Sanatan Dharma and are trying to destroy the centuries-old tradition,” as quoted by PTI.
Sinha added, “They (RJD leaders including Lalu Prasad) are behaving like political pranksters. We must stop such forces. It is a well-known fact that what our Prime Minister has done for Sanatan Dharma .”
On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's comments on Bihar deputy chief ministers, Sinha called the RJD a party of gimmicks and expressed confidence that the people of the state would not accept such behavior .
He stressed the need for leadership that can deliver results for Bihar and criticized Tejashwi's remarks as an indication of desperation.
The BJP's Bihar unit also slammed the RJD supremo by calling the INDIA bloc “anti-Hindu”.
INDI! pic.twitter.com/f0GFWtOxYR
-BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) March 3, 2024
BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar Y said, “It is utterly shameful that INDI Alliance leaders have stooped so low as to launch personal attacks on Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. »
BJP spokesperson Vinusha Reddy also criticized Yadav's language against Prime Minister Modi, calling it unacceptable. She said, “The language used by #INDIAlliance leader #LaluYadav towards Prime Minister #Modi ji is unacceptable! »
Lalu Prasad Yadav's comments targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi follow PM Modi's scathing criticism of the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar. Modi, during a rally in Begusarai district on Saturday, accused the alliance of using Dalits and other marginalized sections of society to justify their dynastic politics and corruption.
Dalits and other disadvantaged sections of society are being used as a “shield to justify their dynastic politics and corruption”, he noted. ALSO READ | RJD, Congress using Dalits, other sections as shield to justify dynastic politics, corruption: PM Modi
Moreover, PM Modi made indirect references to the 'land for jobs' scam case and spoke about Lalu Prasad's tenure as railway minister in the previous UPA government. He also accused the Congress-RJD group of betraying social justice.
INDIA Poll bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
In a show of force, leaders of opposition bloc INDIA gathered in the Bihar capital for a mammoth rally, marking the start of their campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress' Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior leaders, addressed the crowd.
Gandhi accused the Modi government of working for the benefit of a few very rich individuals and neglecting the majority of the population, especially Dalits and backward classes. He said, “The Narendra Modi government at the Center is working only for two or three very rich people and neglecting Dalits and backward classes. » Read more: Patna rally: Rahul highlights ideological battle, Kharge 'tea' jibe to Nitish 'Chacha', Modi 'Maama' — Who said what
|
