Donald Trump dominates GOP caucuses ahead of Super Tuesday





1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump greets applause as he arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 24. Trump won 122 delegates in Michigan, Missouri and Idaho during the state Republican caucuses on Saturday, further edging his rival Nikki Haley. . Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License photo

March 2 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump won the Michigan, Idaho and Missouri caucuses Saturday, amassing a trove of delegates and further outpacing his rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley .

Trump swept the Michigan Republican convention held Saturday in Grand Rapids, winning all 39 delegates awarded in 13 separate caucuses.

“Obviously we're in Trump country, and this is clearly a great day for Donald Trump,” said Pete Hoekstra, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, former congressman and U.S. ambassador under the Trump's first presidency.

Michigan Republicans get a total of 55 delegates to the convention. Trump won 12 of the 16 delegates awarded in Tuesday's primary. Haley had won four.

The Michigan GOP opted to hold a primary and convention after Democrats changed the date of the state's primary. Holding a primary on the new date would have put the party out of line with the national GOP.

Trump also overcame party infighting as former Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Kristina Karamo and Speaker Hoekstra held separate conventions.

Karamo fought against Republicans who voted to remove her as president. But their decision was upheld Tuesday when a judge ruled she had been legally removed from office.

Trump also brought together all 51 of Missouri's delegates to the state's caucuses on Saturday.

Missouri Republicans changed their presidential nominating system from a primary to a caucus after failing to hold a primary during last year's legislative session. Democrats in the state will hold a presidential primary later this month.

Trump finally brought together all 32 delegates to the Idaho Republican caucus on Saturday night, ending the day with a perfect winning streak against Haley, who is the last candidate hoping to unseat Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday, even though she hasn't scored a victory in any of the early races for the Republican nomination.

Trump and Haley, meanwhile, spent the weekend campaigning in the Super Tuesday states of North Carolina and Virginia ahead of March 5.

