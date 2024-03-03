Indonesia continues to drive ASEAN agenda

With almost half of ASEAN's total population and more territory than all the other countries represented combined, it is no surprise that Indonesia is the big player in the multilateral summit room.

At special summit in Melbourne After 50 years of relations with Australia, Indonesia will continue to drive the multilateral association's agenda.

Climate change and maritime cooperation, which reflect the interests of the archipelago nation, are high on the agenda.

Current but outgoing President Joko Widodo has flagged climate change as one of the Indonesia's biggest challengesshowing how it is already challenge the economy as well as menacing low islands.

China's incursions into Indonesia's maritime territory also loom large in domestic politics – an issue it shares with other ASEAN countries whose territory lies inside the nine-dash line . Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto is expected to sue largely pro-Chinese policies of Jokowi, despite some indications that he may be more aggressive on issues of sovereignty and border protection.

ASEAN is headquartered in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, reflecting the country's central role in the creation and management of ASEAN since its establishment in 1967.

The association's founding in Indonesia is indelibly linked to the Cold War and fears of a communist takeover of the world's largest Muslim nation. Continued interference in domestic political affairs by the United States, Russia, and to a lesser extent China, led to attempted revolution and ultimately international support for the authoritarian government of New order.

The result was the rise of the infamous former President Suharto, who ruled the country as a dictator from 1967 to 1998. Widely considered a military dictator, Suharto adopted a policy of neutrality toward the public during the Cold War throughout by purging Indonesia of more than a million dollars. millions of suspected communists and agitators in his rise to power.

Indonesia's next president, the newly elected Prabowo, was one of Suharto's closest advisors, as well as serving as his son-in-law and army chief in the final days of his reign. By the time the New Order government began to fall, Prabowo was widely seen as Suharto's designated successor.

Prabowo's relationship with the former authoritarian government – particularly its military rulers – worries many international human rights groups, who fear his election will be another nail in the coffin of Indonesia's already-defended democracy. contested.

However, it is the current president, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who will be pushing at the special ASEAN summit this week – a president with a more mixed record.

Jokowi presided over anti-corruption and democratic reforms and their defeat. In recent years, he has notably been accused of compromising the integrity of the judiciary by install judges friendly to the government.

This played a dramatic role in the recent elections, when Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was allowed to become Prabowo's running mate, despite not meeting the age requirements for the position . This age requirement had been set by his uncle, who was his father's representative at the Constitutional Court.

Raka eventually obtained a waiver from the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, who is also his uncle, and was appointed by his father.

Prabowo has promised to reverse many of Indonesia's democratic reforms, returning the country to what he sees as a uniquely Indonesian form of democracy.

In practice, her party, Gerinda, advocated a return to New Order policies and abandoning all constitutional reforms made in the original 1945 document.

This has important implications for other ASEAN countries as well as regional partners like Australia. Australian politicians of all stripes have shown a willingness to work with unapologetically authoritarian leaders when it is mutually beneficial.

Indonesia's election results may herald the start of more autocratic rule, but it is far from the only ASEAN country with a poor human rights record over the past century .

Australia has rolled out the red carpet for Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, despite his alleged involvement in the regular massacres and kleptocracy of his own father's dictatorship.

Although Prabowo has made this very clear, most ASEAN leaders are sensitive to criticism that they do not sufficiently resemble Western-style democracies. This is often interpreted as cultural imperialism – something that strongman-style leaders have capitalized on to steer their countries in a more autocratic direction.

Although it is currently one of the biggest crises in Southeast Asia, the ongoing civil war in Myanmar is barely mentioned on the official agenda. Although ASEAN has achieved five-point consensus on Myanmarthe organization's tendency toward non-interference dampened calls for more direct intervention.

Indonesia's culture of “quiet diplomacy” provides a bulwark against harsher criticism, based on the belief that more can be accomplished behind the scenes than by making a spectacle of public negotiations.

It's not just Indonesian. Successive Australian foreign ministers have made the same claims about Julian Assange. He nevertheless criticism drawn to frustrate Indonesia's aspiration to become the superpower of Southeast Asia.

This is perhaps further criticism of Indonesian diplomats who do not act in the same way as their Western counterparts.

Australian diplomats will need to tread lightly, using their own form of quiet diplomacy if they are to raise the human rights abuses committed by Indonesia's new leader and his concerns about the future of Indonesia's democracy.

