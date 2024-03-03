Politics
Indonesia continues to drive ASEAN agenda
With almost half of ASEAN's total population and more territory than all the other countries represented combined, it is no surprise that Indonesia is the big player in the multilateral summit room.
At special summit in Melbourne After 50 years of relations with Australia, Indonesia will continue to drive the multilateral association's agenda.
Climate change and maritime cooperation, which reflect the interests of the archipelago nation, are high on the agenda.
Current but outgoing President Joko Widodo has flagged climate change as one of the Indonesia's biggest challengesshowing how it is already challenge the economy as well as menacing low islands.
China's incursions into Indonesia's maritime territory also loom large in domestic politics – an issue it shares with other ASEAN countries whose territory lies inside the nine-dash line . Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto is expected to sue largely pro-Chinese policies of Jokowi, despite some indications that he may be more aggressive on issues of sovereignty and border protection.
ASEAN is headquartered in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, reflecting the country's central role in the creation and management of ASEAN since its establishment in 1967.
The association's founding in Indonesia is indelibly linked to the Cold War and fears of a communist takeover of the world's largest Muslim nation. Continued interference in domestic political affairs by the United States, Russia, and to a lesser extent China, led to attempted revolution and ultimately international support for the authoritarian government of New order.
The result was the rise of the infamous former President Suharto, who ruled the country as a dictator from 1967 to 1998. Widely considered a military dictator, Suharto adopted a policy of neutrality toward the public during the Cold War throughout by purging Indonesia of more than a million dollars. millions of suspected communists and agitators in his rise to power.
Indonesia's next president, the newly elected Prabowo, was one of Suharto's closest advisors, as well as serving as his son-in-law and army chief in the final days of his reign. By the time the New Order government began to fall, Prabowo was widely seen as Suharto's designated successor.
Prabowo's relationship with the former authoritarian government – particularly its military rulers – worries many international human rights groups, who fear his election will be another nail in the coffin of Indonesia's already-defended democracy. contested.
However, it is the current president, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who will be pushing at the special ASEAN summit this week – a president with a more mixed record.
Jokowi presided over anti-corruption and democratic reforms and their defeat. In recent years, he has notably been accused of compromising the integrity of the judiciary by install judges friendly to the government.
This played a dramatic role in the recent elections, when Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was allowed to become Prabowo's running mate, despite not meeting the age requirements for the position . This age requirement had been set by his uncle, who was his father's representative at the Constitutional Court.
Raka eventually obtained a waiver from the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, who is also his uncle, and was appointed by his father.
Prabowo has promised to reverse many of Indonesia's democratic reforms, returning the country to what he sees as a uniquely Indonesian form of democracy.
In practice, her party, Gerinda, advocated a return to New Order policies and abandoning all constitutional reforms made in the original 1945 document.
This has important implications for other ASEAN countries as well as regional partners like Australia. Australian politicians of all stripes have shown a willingness to work with unapologetically authoritarian leaders when it is mutually beneficial.
Indonesia's election results may herald the start of more autocratic rule, but it is far from the only ASEAN country with a poor human rights record over the past century .
Australia has rolled out the red carpet for Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, despite his alleged involvement in the regular massacres and kleptocracy of his own father's dictatorship.
Although Prabowo has made this very clear, most ASEAN leaders are sensitive to criticism that they do not sufficiently resemble Western-style democracies. This is often interpreted as cultural imperialism – something that strongman-style leaders have capitalized on to steer their countries in a more autocratic direction.
Although it is currently one of the biggest crises in Southeast Asia, the ongoing civil war in Myanmar is barely mentioned on the official agenda. Although ASEAN has achieved five-point consensus on Myanmarthe organization's tendency toward non-interference dampened calls for more direct intervention.
Indonesia's culture of “quiet diplomacy” provides a bulwark against harsher criticism, based on the belief that more can be accomplished behind the scenes than by making a spectacle of public negotiations.
It's not just Indonesian. Successive Australian foreign ministers have made the same claims about Julian Assange. He nevertheless criticism drawn to frustrate Indonesia's aspiration to become the superpower of Southeast Asia.
This is perhaps further criticism of Indonesian diplomats who do not act in the same way as their Western counterparts.
Australian diplomats will need to tread lightly, using their own form of quiet diplomacy if they are to raise the human rights abuses committed by Indonesia's new leader and his concerns about the future of Indonesia's democracy.
LEARN MORE:
ASEAN, Australia mark 50 years of dialogue with special summit
|
Sources
2/ https://www.themandarin.com.au/240674-indonesia-continues-to-guide-asean-agenda/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia continues to drive ASEAN agenda
- On the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, look back at 5 of her best performances | Bollywood
- Men's tennis sweep Prairie View A&M
- No T-shirts or tight clothes: check the dress code at UAE's first Hindu stone temple
- President Xi and Premier Li congratulate newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
- Donald Trump dominates GOP caucuses ahead of Super Tuesday
- RAYE learned to 'fear' other female stars | Entertainment
- Michigan football is the top group for four-star Michigan State's legacy
- See the bear crawling outside the house
- Lalu Yadav's remark on PM Modi draws anger from BJP
- 5 Hollywood blockbusters filmed in African countries
- The 6th Annual Council for Cultural Inclusion Fashion Show Takes Over CMU