Carrie Johnson Shares Adorable Tropical Vacation Photo of Her Red-Haired Baby Son Frank





Carrie Johnson shares her parenting journey on Instagram, to the delight of her many subscribers. Her fans were still over the moon on Sunday evening, when she posted a selection of photos from the previous month. Captioned simply “February”, several of the images were goes on a sunny tropical vacation with his family. You might also like WATCH: Boris Johnson announces exciting news in shock career change One showed two of Carrie's children, heads close together, as a girl. Romy, two, who has beautiful blonde curls, posed alongside her little brother Frank, seven monthswhich highlighted her vibrant red hair. Other holiday footage showed Carrie smiling on a boat as she hugged her two sons close to her, a turtle in the sand, and her son Wilfred, three, sitting on the trunk of a palm tree, watching a beautiful clear blue ocean. ©Instagram Carrie's son and daughter cuddle up together in cute photo The busy mum also shared a few snaps taken closer to home, which showed her and her children bundled up as they enjoyed strolling around the country, and another which appeared to have been taken on a swept British beach by the wind on a cool day. Carrie shares her children with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although he keeps a low profile when it comes to his social media presence. He's also not always able to join her on family outings, meaning she recently braved a day trip with just her kids, prompting him to joke, “pray In my opinion “. ©Instagram The mother of three children with her sons “I'm taking three kids alone to see Peppa Pig at the cinema. Pray for me,” she wrotesharing an image showing Wilfred wearing a Peppa Pig hat and Romy in a little tomato-shaped hat, as she pushed Frank in his stroller and his siblings toddled alongside him. Carrie delighted her fans on Valentine's Day when she sweetly revealed that her youngest son had received his first card. The mother-of-three uploaded a photo of the touching gesture to her Instagram Stories, sharing an image of a pale pink card featuring a love heart made from two footprints. ©Instagram Carrie swimming with her eldest son Wilf He said, “Frankie, will you be my first Valentine?” and every time I was dotted with a heart. Alongside the image, Carrie wrote: “From Heidi, aged eight months. My heart [teary-eyed emoji] @monty_and_delilah.” The heartfelt card appeared to have been given to the baby by one of Carrie's friend's daughters. The rest of Valentine's Day saw Carrie share all the details of her family's recent half-term holiday to Somerset. ©Instagram Young Wilf enjoys the beach During the special trip, the family of five ventured down cobbled streets, visited opulent stately homes and headed to the beach for sun-soaked walks together. One sweet photo showed Carrie and her three children captured in a picturesque moment standing on a bridge overlooking a river. © Getty Carrie with her husband Boris Baby Frank was strapped to his mother's chest in a bouncer, while Wilfred and Romy wore matching comfy bombers. Wilfred's was a vibrant electric blue shade, while his sister's was a beautiful lilac shade. In another photo, the siblings could be seen running towards the stairs as they visited a stately home. Another saw them playing outside together in Wellington boots.

