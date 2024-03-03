ASEAN and Australia celebrate 50 years

The Australian government is organizing a special ASEAN summit from March 4 to 6 in Melbourne, to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia becoming the association's first dialogue partner.

The three-day summit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen partnerships through events focused on key focus areas: business, emerging leaders, climate and clean energy, and maritime cooperation.

The events will focus on key sectors and themes ofAustralia's economic strategy for Southeast Asia to 2040 (the Moore Report), including a particular focus on increasing trade and investment between Australia and South East Asia and our collective transition to green energy.

Which countries are part of ASEAN?

Led by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Australia will host leaders from nine of the ten ASEAN countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will be absent, after being effectively excluded from major ASEAN events due to his failure to comply with The ASEAN Five-Point Consensus on the ongoing internal conflict in the country.

Susannah Patton of the Lowy Institute noted that most of the leaders attending will be visiting Australia for the first time, suggesting there will be a strong emphasis on relationship building at this summit.

“Ferdinand Bong Bong Marcos of the Philippines, Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam and Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia are undertaking separate bilateral programs to mark their first visits to Australia since taking office. Cambodia, Laos and Thailand also have new faces at the top, although each represents regime continuity to varying degrees,” she said.

“Timor-Leste is now an official ASEAN observer, so Prime Minister Xanana Gusmo will attend the Melbourne meetings. Australia has long wanted Dili to be hosted in regional forums such as this, and will therefore enthusiastically welcome Timor-Leste's participation.

“The exceptions are Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo, Singapore's elder statesman Lee Hsien Loong and the long-ruling Sultan of Brunei.”

Australia's relations with ASEAN

Australia was not directly involved in the creation of ASEAN, but it did not take longer for the government to understand the benefits of increased engagement with our closest neighbors.

Australia became the multilateral bloc's first official dialogue partner in 1974, seven years after their inaugural meeting.

A resident ambassador was accredited to the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta to defend Australia's interests in the region since 2013.

A year later, Australia became a strategic partner of ASEAN. This developed into a global strategic partnership focused on combating transnational crime and terrorism, ensuring the workforce has the skills they need as economies evolve, ensuring energy security, protecting our oceans and building circular economies.

In 2022, Australia's bilateral trade with ASEAN countries was approximately $178 billion, more than our bilateral trade with Japan, the United States or the EU. Bilateral investment amounted to $289.7 billion.

After the change of government in 2022, Foreign Minister Penny Wong embarked on a charm offensive across the Asia-Pacific region, visiting her partners in Laos has Indonesia. Although measurable results are rare, international media commentary suggests it improved Australia's reputation In the region.

Earlier this year, Wong promoted a new cohort of diplomats across the Asia-Pacific region, including Tiffany McDonald to the post of diplomat.Australian ambassador to ASEAN.

What to watch for at the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

A summit on the 50th anniversary of anything will be something of a victory lap, and keen observers expect many fuzzy words to be exchanged about the warm relations Australia enjoys with its neighbors.

Although few expect any meaningful new agreements to come from this session, this is often normal in such multilateral dialogues.

ASEAN focuses more on preserving the sovereignty of its member countries than the UN or EU, requiring a slow, consensual approach from Australian diplomats.

This is not to say that these sessions are a waste of time. They exist as part of a longer process of discussion and negotiation, rather than as a means to achieve a quick result.

A CEO Business Forum will bring together Australian and Southeast Asian business leaders, industry stakeholders and government agencies to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment.

An SME conference, accompanied by an SME marketplace showcasing trade and investment, will bring together experts who will provide advice to Australian SMEs interested in doing business with South East Asia.

The next generation of Australian and ASEAN leaders will participate in an Emerging Leaders Dialogue, which will seek to foster a shared understanding of the key long-term challenges facing ASEAN and Australia jointly and identify areas for cooperation increased.

Climate and clean energy forum will bring together ASEAN and Australian representatives from governments, academia, think tanks, civil society and the private sector to promote the exchange of ideas and examine opportunities to promote the energy transition in the region.

Issues of the “blue economy” and maritime security will be addressed in new academic research at the maritime cooperation conference. Perspectives on regional maritime challenges and opportunities will be shared during the Track 1.5 Maritime Cooperation Dialogue.

Myanmar's absence remains an elephant in the room, with ASEAN countries reluctant to intervene forcefully in the country's civil war.

Although this topic is not on the official agenda, it will likely be an important topic of conversation in the bilateral and informal conversations that will take place during the summit.

The 2024 Special ASEAN-Australia Summit will take place this week at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

