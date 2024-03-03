Politics
ASEAN and Australia celebrate 50 years
The Australian government is organizing a special ASEAN summit from March 4 to 6 in Melbourne, to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia becoming the association's first dialogue partner.
The three-day summit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen partnerships through events focused on key focus areas: business, emerging leaders, climate and clean energy, and maritime cooperation.
The events will focus on key sectors and themes ofAustralia's economic strategy for Southeast Asia to 2040 (the Moore Report), including a particular focus on increasing trade and investment between Australia and South East Asia and our collective transition to green energy.
Which countries are part of ASEAN?
Led by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Australia will host leaders from nine of the ten ASEAN countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will be absent, after being effectively excluded from major ASEAN events due to his failure to comply with The ASEAN Five-Point Consensus on the ongoing internal conflict in the country.
Susannah Patton of the Lowy Institute noted that most of the leaders attending will be visiting Australia for the first time, suggesting there will be a strong emphasis on relationship building at this summit.
“Ferdinand Bong Bong Marcos of the Philippines, Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam and Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia are undertaking separate bilateral programs to mark their first visits to Australia since taking office. Cambodia, Laos and Thailand also have new faces at the top, although each represents regime continuity to varying degrees,” she said.
“Timor-Leste is now an official ASEAN observer, so Prime Minister Xanana Gusmo will attend the Melbourne meetings. Australia has long wanted Dili to be hosted in regional forums such as this, and will therefore enthusiastically welcome Timor-Leste's participation.
“The exceptions are Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo, Singapore's elder statesman Lee Hsien Loong and the long-ruling Sultan of Brunei.”
Australia's relations with ASEAN
Australia was not directly involved in the creation of ASEAN, but it did not take longer for the government to understand the benefits of increased engagement with our closest neighbors.
Australia became the multilateral bloc's first official dialogue partner in 1974, seven years after their inaugural meeting.
A resident ambassador was accredited to the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta to defend Australia's interests in the region since 2013.
A year later, Australia became a strategic partner of ASEAN. This developed into a global strategic partnership focused on combating transnational crime and terrorism, ensuring the workforce has the skills they need as economies evolve, ensuring energy security, protecting our oceans and building circular economies.
In 2022, Australia's bilateral trade with ASEAN countries was approximately $178 billion, more than our bilateral trade with Japan, the United States or the EU. Bilateral investment amounted to $289.7 billion.
After the change of government in 2022, Foreign Minister Penny Wong embarked on a charm offensive across the Asia-Pacific region, visiting her partners in Laos has Indonesia. Although measurable results are rare, international media commentary suggests it improved Australia's reputation In the region.
Earlier this year, Wong promoted a new cohort of diplomats across the Asia-Pacific region, including Tiffany McDonald to the post of diplomat.Australian ambassador to ASEAN.
What to watch for at the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit
A summit on the 50th anniversary of anything will be something of a victory lap, and keen observers expect many fuzzy words to be exchanged about the warm relations Australia enjoys with its neighbors.
Although few expect any meaningful new agreements to come from this session, this is often normal in such multilateral dialogues.
ASEAN focuses more on preserving the sovereignty of its member countries than the UN or EU, requiring a slow, consensual approach from Australian diplomats.
This is not to say that these sessions are a waste of time. They exist as part of a longer process of discussion and negotiation, rather than as a means to achieve a quick result.
A CEO Business Forum will bring together Australian and Southeast Asian business leaders, industry stakeholders and government agencies to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment.
An SME conference, accompanied by an SME marketplace showcasing trade and investment, will bring together experts who will provide advice to Australian SMEs interested in doing business with South East Asia.
The next generation of Australian and ASEAN leaders will participate in an Emerging Leaders Dialogue, which will seek to foster a shared understanding of the key long-term challenges facing ASEAN and Australia jointly and identify areas for cooperation increased.
Climate and clean energy forum will bring together ASEAN and Australian representatives from governments, academia, think tanks, civil society and the private sector to promote the exchange of ideas and examine opportunities to promote the energy transition in the region.
Issues of the “blue economy” and maritime security will be addressed in new academic research at the maritime cooperation conference. Perspectives on regional maritime challenges and opportunities will be shared during the Track 1.5 Maritime Cooperation Dialogue.
Myanmar's absence remains an elephant in the room, with ASEAN countries reluctant to intervene forcefully in the country's civil war.
Although this topic is not on the official agenda, it will likely be an important topic of conversation in the bilateral and informal conversations that will take place during the summit.
The 2024 Special ASEAN-Australia Summit will take place this week at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.
LEARN MORE:
Southeast Asia Tripartite Partnership to Combat Cyber Threats
|
Sources
2/ https://www.themandarin.com.au/240672-asean-and-australia-mark-50-years/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ASEAN and Australia celebrate 50 years
- Star Wars and Gremlins actor Mark Dodson dies at 64 WSOC TV
- Table tennis ready for the start of the 13th African Games in Ghana
- ShaCarri Richardson is the face of Nike's latest luxury fashion collaboration
- Carrie Johnson Shares Adorable Tropical Vacation Photo of Her Red-Haired Baby Son Frank
- Scenes from the Leesburg Arts Festival
- French agritech and foodtech startups revolutionize agriculture at World Agritech Summit
- Realizing the dream of a developed India in the next 25 years: PM Modi to new recruits for Gujarat govt jobs
- Media personality Jason Lee is running for Stockton City Council on Tuesday
- What's next for MSU hockey after Spartans capture first Big Ten title in program history?
- Caitlin Clark: Iowa Hawkeyes superstar becomes all-time leading scorer in NCAA men's and women's basketball
- Turkish Foreign Minister says time to start dialogue for ceasefire in Ukraine