It's a crucial moment for Xi Jinping at China's annual political meeting

HOW DO YOU WANT reset the global conversation about a country in trouble? That's the task facing China's embattled leaders this week, in what will be the most important public political event of the year. Chinese legislature, the National People's Congress ( NPC ), is a rubber stamp affair, but its annual session offers a rare window into what the Communist Party is thinking. This year's gathering will begin on March 5 with a state of the nation address by Li Qiang, the prime minister, and conclude a few days later. Of the two, it is the closest thing to a public review of the Chinese government's performance and plans. The three things to watch are his efforts to end the economic panic, evidence of the long-term economic agenda of Xi Jinping, China's supreme leader, and signs about the balance of power within his ruling group. -even who missed his mandate.

This year's meeting of the Legislature and the near-simultaneous meeting of its advisory body, known collectively as Two Sessions, are taking place amid grim economic news. New figures show a drop in industrial production in February. Deflation has set in: consumer and producer prices fell in January by 0.8% and 2.5% respectively compared to a year earlier (see graph 1). Real estate prices are falling month by month. The stock market has risen slightly in recent weeks, after state interventions to stop the rout, but it is still worth $4 trillion less than at its peak. As thousands of delegates gather in Beijing, security is being stepped up: commercial drones have been banned in the city, postal packages are subject to additional checks and incoming trains are now subject to special security procedures.

The immediate focus will be on the government's efforts to revive the economy. On March 5, Li will deliver the government work report at the Great Hall of the People overlooking Tiananmen Square. This will include a GDP growth target for 2024 and a budget deficit target that markets will watch closely. Independent forecasters estimate growth between 4% and 5.2% this year, with an average of 4.6%, according to Bloomberg data (see chart 2). The government will likely announce a target at the high end of this range, around 5%. To achieve this, stimulus measures may need to be stepped up.

Stimulus measures in China take many forms, official and unofficial, but one indicator is the budget deficit, which was 3.8% in 2023 after the government increased spending during the year. Helen Qiao of Bank of America expects the target for this year's deficit to be 3.5% of GDP and these 1,000 billion yuan of special bonds, intended to finance spending, will also be issued by the central government. China's overall budget deficit must increase by at least 1.5% GDP this year to contain deflation, says Robin Xing of Morgan Stanley. He expects the government to set a fiscal expansion closer to 0.5% of GDP at both sessions. The rest will have to arrive later in the year, once the government realizes that it has no choice but to meet insufficient demand.

Mr. Xi is known to worry about the downsides of stimulus measures, such as rising debt and wasted investment. In an alternative scenario, China could set a growth target of 4.5%, keep the deficit at 3% and make no mention of special bond issues. This scenario would be a critical moment for investors, believes Ms. Qiao. This would demonstrate that, even amid bad economic news, China is not ready to revive the economy, as many fund managers and businessmen would like.

Alongside crisis management, or its absence, NPC The session could also reveal more about China's long-term plan to dig itself out of the hole. Expect Mr Li to deliver calming words to private investors, consumers and foreign investors about predictability and enthusiasm for the business. China's latest slogans on the economy will also be presented: although vague and fluid, they can offer crucial signals about Mr. Xi's thinking. The past decade has already seen several consequential campaigns, including Made in China 2025 (steroidal industrial policy), common prosperity (limiting excessive corporate power), and dual circulation (self-sufficiency). The new buzzwords are “high-quality development” and “new productive forces,” the latter terms Mr. Xi began using with gusto last year. They denote a focus on improving productivity and promoting higher value-added industries such as climate technologies, life sciences and, inevitably, artificial intelligence.

Yet even if these ideas are coherent, the big problem lies in the lack of credibility. State media hail the slogan of the new productive forces as an innovation in Marxist theory and not as a liberation of markets. And even as China says it wants to rebuild its relationship with private enterprise, other policy changes point to crackdowns and inconsistent deliveries. On February 27, the government tightened rules on labor secrets as part of its new comprehensive national security doctrine. This appears to expand corporate surveillance even further. Around the same time, it placed restrictions on quantitative trading funds, which use computers to make trades and are ubiquitous outside China.

The credibility problem illuminates the third theme of the legislative session: China's leadership. One theory for why policymaking has been less successful is that too much power has been concentrated in the hands of Mr. Xi, who has limited bandwidth and economic experience, even as technocrats were sidelined. This gathering will give more visibility to Mr. Xi's lieutenants. The work report will be the first of its kind submitted by Mr. Li, a protégé of Mr. Xi who was named number two a year ago. He is considered a pragmatist who understands economics and business and is trusted by bosses. It is also possible that China will appoint a new foreign minister following Qin Gang's mysterious purge in July (since then, Wang Yi, China's top diplomat and Xi confidant, has served as foreign minister substitute).