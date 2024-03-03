Why do millions of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump?





Since the 1980s, Super Tuesday has been one of the most important dates in the American presidential campaign: around a third of the delegates will be allocated to the presidential candidates of each party. There is very little suspense over who the winners will be this year: Donald Trump and Joe Biden have both been in the lead and have posted considerable leads in the polls, despite their low popularity.

The persistent perception of a stolen election

Never before has a non-incumbent Republican candidate enjoyed such a lead at this stage of the campaign, not even George W. Bush in 2000. One reason may be that Donald Trump is not really a non-incumbent candidate. More importantly, he is seen by a majority of his base as the only legitimate president. Two-thirds of Republican voters (and nearly 3 in 10 Americans) continue to believe that the 2020 election was stolen and that Biden was not legally elected. In fact, this election denial is one of the major differences between those who support Trump and those who voted for his rival, Nikki Haley. According to them, massive fraud occurred in certain states (false voters, rigged voting machines, etc.) with the blessing of unscrupulous electoral agents and judges, thus tilting the competition.

Of course, there is no evidence of fraud that could have changed the outcome, and all of the lawsuits challenging the results have been lost after hearings on the merits or dismissed as moot, even by the judges he had vetted on the shutter.

A perfect martyr

More than his conviction for sexual assault, in reality rape, and his multiple indictments, Donald Trump's most serious fault was his attempt to obstruct the democratic transfer of power by encouraging his supporters to violently oppose the certification of the 2021 elections, and its policies continue to prevent the democratic transition of power. false claim that he actually won in 2020.

Die-hard Trump supporters once again see him as the victim of a witch hunt, just as they did during the two impeachments he faced for attacking a corrupt system, they estimate. Trump used his legal troubles to raise millions of dollars, much of which was used to pay his lawyers rather than fund his presidential campaign. Despite this, he advanced in the Republican primaries and could well become the GOP nominee in the November 2024 election.

So how can we explain that tens of millions of Americans continue to buy into this stolen election narrative, despite numerous studies demonstrating its complete lie?

Finding the roots of political paranoia

The stolen election myth is a mass conspiracy belief, a kind of unverified counter-narrative that questions well-established facts and instead relies on the idea that powerful, malicious actors are operating in the shadow. What characterizes the United States is not necessarily that its population is more gullible than others, but rather that a large part of its political and media class is ready to accept, exploit and organize conspiratorial thinking for its own benefit.

In a landmark 1964 essay in Harpers Magazine, The Paranoid Style in American Politics, historian Richard Hofstadter explored America's passion for conspiracy, focusing on the obsession with rights linked to an alleged communist conspiracy in the United States. McCarthy era. Around this time, the Christian right merged with nationalism, becoming a powerful force opposing the so-called atheist communist bloc. In the 1970s, the political narrative of a universal struggle between Good and Evil became a central theme of presidential speeches, notably those of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

The enemy within and the culture war

With the end of the Cold War in 1991, this binary narrative was adapted into the culture war, pitting religious fundamentalists against progressives on moral and societal issues such as abortion and sexuality. It is a narrative of decline that identifies all political opposition as an enemy endangering the moral foundations of the nation.

This narrative was fueled by a sense of helplessness and humiliation that followed the attacks of September 11, 2001. Then came the financial crisis of 2008 and two decades of war on terrorism, without any tangible victory. As the demographic makeup of the country changed, racial resentment grew, accompanied by conspiratorial thinking, as embodied in the narrative of the Great Replacement. The Covid crisis has increased distrust of the government. The deep state was born, seen as literally demonic.

The politicization of religion reached its peak with Donald Trump, who used religious language more than any other president. Unlike his predecessors, he explicitly associated American identity with Christianity. He emphasized themes of Christian nationalism, which were very popular among the white evangelicals he courted. It is within this religious group that support for the myth of the stolen election is strongest.

Donald Trump: a savior who is both godless and lawless

The irony of Trump courting evangelicals is that Trump himself is far from religious. His xenophobic insults against immigrants, his contempt for veterans, his calls for violence against his political opponents, his mockery of a disabled journalist and his blatant lack of religious culture are fundamentally incompatible with Christian ethics. . In his speeches and interviews, he frequently highlights extremist groups, like the Proud Boys, and conspiracists like QAnon believers.

The link between conspiracy theories and white Christian nationalism is well documented, most recently on topics such as vaccines or climate change. Evangelicals rationalize the election lie by comparing Trump to Cyrus, a historical Persian king who in the Old Testament (Isaiah) did not worship the god of Israel but is described as an instrument used by God to deliver the Jewish people .

How the Capitol attack comforted evangelicals' views

These beliefs stem from a premillennialist interpretation of the Book of Revelation, adopted by a majority of evangelicals (63%) who believe that humanity is currently experiencing the End Times.

This worldview was embodied by the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. It gave Republican leaders a unique opportunity to convict Donald Trump in an impeachment trial that could have ended his political ambitions. Despite the stakes, neither House Speaker Kevin McCarthy nor influential Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voted in favor of impeachment. Yet both acknowledged that Trump was morally responsible for the violence.

As the Republican Party did during Trump's first impeachment trial and with each of his countless lies, including during the Covid crisis, it has once again shown itself willing to sacrifice democracy itself over the altar of political ambition.

The result is that electoral lying has become the norm and now a test of party loyalty. A large majority of new members of Congress in 2022 have in turn questioned the 2020 results. When Kevin McCarthy proved insufficiently loyal to Trump, he was replaced as speaker of the House by Mike Johnson, a nationalist Christian and a staunch election denier.

A widely spread lie financed by powerful groups

This lie is not the democratic and populist expression of popular anti-elitism. It's powered by national organizations funded by some of the nation's wealthiest conservatives. The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University has identified several of these groups, including the Election Integrity Project California, FreedomWorks and the Honest Elections Project, whose names belie their intentions.

Among these groups, the Federalist Society, which favored the appointment of more conservative members to the Supreme Court, led the attack on the Voting Rights Act (a 1965 law prohibiting racial discrimination in voting).

The role of the Heritage Foundation is also remarkable.

One of the most powerful and influential conservative organizations, it has used the specter of voter fraud as a pretext to remove voters from the voting rolls. One of its founders, Paul Weyrich, declared in 1980:

I don't want everyone to vote. Elections are not won by the majority of the people, they never have been since the beginning of our country and that is not the case today. In fact, our electoral influence frankly increases as the number of voters decreases.

Add to that an overt media disinformation strategy used by Trump and his allies, summed up by Steve Bannon, former head of Breitbart News and former adviser to Donald Trump: flood the zone with shit. The goal is simply to overwhelm the press and public with so much false information and disinformation that distinguishing truth from lies becomes too difficult, if not impossible.

All of this is of course amplified by acute political polarization rooted in social identity. This manifests itself geographically, where partisan preferences are correlated with urban population density relative to rural population, for simplicity. Republicans who believe in the myth of a stolen election cannot believe that Joe Biden could have been elected by a majority because no one around them voted Democratic, after all.

This physical polarization is reinforced by media polarization which creates a real information bubble. So a majority of Republicans trust only Fox News and far-right television networks like One American News, whose prime-time hosts have endorsed lies even if they themselves don't believe to electoral fraud. These were then amplified by social networks.

Will history repeat itself next November?

Questioning election results is a constant theme for Donald Trump. In 2012, he called Barack Obama's re-election a complete sham and a travesty, adding that we are not a democracy and that it would be necessary to march on Washington and end what he called a travesty. In 2016, he challenged, without a shred of evidence, the results of the Iowa caucus and the popular vote won by Hillary Clinton, attributing it to millions of illegal votes.

The difference between 2020 and today is that Donald Trump is no longer a political curiosity. His voice is now heard and believed by millions of citizens. Thus, almost a quarter of American citizens (23%) say they would be willing to resort to violence to save the country. Whatever the outcome of the 2024 elections, there is cause for concern. Donald Trump has refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 election if they are not favorable to him. And his supporters are once again ready to follow his words of refusal and turn them into action.

