Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Leadership Everyone benefits from government schemes without discrimination BJP

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that everyone is benefitting from these schemes without any discrimination under the Narendra Modi government.
He said the priority of a good government is to serve all and urged the people to once again support the Modi government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the dual-engine government focuses on both development and welfare of the poor, ensuring prosperity as well as security, livelihood and respect for the faith.
According to a press release issued by the state government, the chief minister performed bhoomi-pujan and laid the foundation stone of Eastern UP's first college of veterinary sciences at Tal Nador in Gorakhpur. The construction of this college, which will be built on 80 acres, will cost around Rs 350 crore.
Addressing the crowd, Adityanath said, “During previous governments, people were troubled by hoodlums and mafia. Only a few benefited from these projects, while the majority of the public continued to watch helplessly. » He stressed that under the current government, everyone benefits from these programs without any discrimination.
The Chief Minister mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the strength of new India is resonating across the world. Such a government has never been seen before, and it is essential to understand this and once again support the Modi government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, realizing the slogan “Abki Baar, Chaar Sau (400) Paar “, did he declare.
CM Adityanath assured the people that the College of Veterinary Sciences under construction at Tal Nador will be upgraded to a university in the future. Gorakhpur would thus be home to five universities.
He mentioned that the college will not only focus on animal health but will also undertake breed improvement. Programs related to fishing will also be developed here. The college aims to provide training to future veterinarians, providing them with a new platform to build their careers.
The chief minister explained that the design of the college is inspired by the vision of King Shalihotra of Shravasti, who in the third century composed the Shalihotra Samhita and contributed to the prosperity of the livestock sector.
He further mentioned that Dakshinanchal, which remained underdeveloped for long, is now progressing rapidly under the dual-engine government.
Discussing the development of Gorakhpur, the chief minister mentioned that the fertilizer factory, which was shut down during the Congress government, was restarted by the Modi government. A new AIIMS has been established at Gorakhpur and the link highway is about to become operational.
The establishment of large industries within GIDA has provided employment to 5,000 youths in the region, he said.
Seeking support for MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, candidate from Gorakhpur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Adityanath said every party member would go door to door posing as Ravi Kishan and seek votes.
UP Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Dharmapal Singh, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, MP Vipin Singh, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MPs Rajesh Tripathi, Shriram Chauhan, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, MLC and Vice President State BJP Dr Dharmendra Singh, BJP district president Yudhishthir Singh and Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta were present at the event.
