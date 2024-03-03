Interview with Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs What Boris Johnson insults and not being a bab Nepo | Music | Entertainment

Politics
When rock star Ricky Wilson wants to escape the pressures of fame, he heads to the attic of his north London home. It's like a museum up there, full of old Kaiser Chiefs stuff and award boxes, he tells me. I even still have the shirt I wore to my first concert at the school band night when I was 17.
When my wife Grace comes up, she says, Do you really need to keep all this crap? But I know where everything is, it's like Sherlock Holmes' mind palace up there.
Ricky, 46, has had a career worth archiving. As well as landing indie rock hits like I Predict A Riot and Ruby, the Yorkshire-born singer has been a judge on three series of Saturday night TV show The Voice UK.
He first appeared on our screens long before the Kaiser Chiefs in the audience of The Mrs Merton Show in 1995. When guest Barbara Windsor said she liked her men young, schoolboy Ricky quipped: “Until 'Where would you go ?
His blue eyes still retain a cheeky twinkle today. Even after the Kaiser Chiefs' nine hit singles and seven Top Ten albums, there isn't a trace of jaded cynicism about him. Yet this honest, grounded man has endured criticism regarding his weight, appearance and motivation for years.
The Kaiser Chiefs in 2023
Even former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized him, calling Ricky an epic softie and the band The Weeds from Leeds in a 2006 article sparked by their second hit, I Predict A Riot.
He said that when he was a student he didn't predict the riots, he started them, says a perplexed Wilson who still has Epic Softie on his Twitter account.
However, the reprimand that hit hardest came from his former English teacher at Leeds Grammar School. He told me, Mr. Wilson, enough of the cabaret. It's quite sharp and it shuts me up. I used it myself more than I should have.
Cabaret isn't in Ricky's blood, but television is. His father Geoff was a producer of the hit 1960s series Jeux Sans Frontières, which pitted teams from European nations against each other.
It was quite fun growing up traveling around Europe and watching the Belgians take on Luxembourg. I'm not a nepo baby by any means, but seeing the pageants make people smile must have had a huge impact. It was like a traveling circus, making people happy, which is what I do now.
My mother, Glynne, was a musician, you can see her in old clips from the spin-off series Its A Knockout! Eddie Waring was my father's godfather.
Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs in 2005
Kaiser Chiefs at the 2005 NME Awards
Wilson's first gigging band was the grungy Parva, formed in Leeds in 2000 from the ashes of Runston. [CORR] Parva. They became the Kaiser Chiefs in 2003, taking their name from the South African football team Kaizer. [CORR] Chiefs (the name of former Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe's first club).
He never imagined a career in music. I thought I'd work in animation or advertising, says Ricky, who has a master's degree in graphic design and taught at Leeds College of Art & Design for a year.
The Kaiser Chiefs released their debut single Oh My God in 2004. It entered the Top Ten upon its re-release, followed by I Predict A Riot who bought me my first house and their 2005 multi-platinum debut album, Employment. Other hits followed, including Every Day I Love You Less & Less and Never Miss A Beat.
Ricky remembers headlining the 21,000 capacity Manchester Arena in 2007. It was the first night of two, and when I got off stage I thought it couldn't get any better than That. It felt like they were real Kaiser Chiefs. I don't remember the worst concert, I was probably drunk.
Her pinch-me moment came during soundcheck for Jools Holland's 2008 Hootenanny show. I remember standing at the Tardis door watching Paul McCartney play Get Back and thinking I wish I had a photo of that.
I'm not good at living in the moment. Even in the group. I'm not too worried about the timing. It's work, fun work, I don't get carried away. He only sinks it later. Parva was our training ground. I realized that the best thing you can do to improve yourself is to look at other bands, see what you don't like and do the opposite.
Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs and his wife Grace Zito
Ricky was a coach on The Voice UK from 2013 to 2016: I stopped at the right time. Any more than three series and people would have gotten mad at me. I decided to leave, but I expected to be asked to come back, I never was
Then a BBC series, the series changed his life in an unexpected way. It was there that he met stylist Grace Zito in 2015. They got engaged three years later, married in June 2021, and are parents to twin girls.
Ricky, who is busy promoting Kaiser Chiefs' new album The Easy Eighth, has also hosted Virgin Radio UK's drivetime show for almost fourteen months, starred as Phoenix in The Masked Singer and recently appeared on Michael McIntyre Big Show as the show's unexpected star.
Is there anything he can't do? I have written children's books but they have not been published. I don't think they're good enough, he admits. Grace thinks it's the best thing I've ever done. So it's more of a hobby. We have the twins now, so I have an audience of two; that's good enough for me.
Ricky thinks Grace would say that her ambition is her best quality. She admires that I can make dreams come true, whether through dogged determination, luck, or skill. She also complains that I don't cut my nails enough, which I think is a plus.
He relaxes by playing one of his eight ukuleles. You can't be unhappy when you're holding a ukulele and Grace introduced him to the joys of Menorca, where they now have a seaside apartment.
The Voice judge William, Paloma Faith, Boy George and Ricky Wilson in 2016
The band's unusual career ranges from touring with Foo Fighters to becoming friends with Girls Aloud, who covered I Predict A Riot in their live shows, changing the lyrics Borrow a Pound for a Condom to a more family-friendly version Borrow a Pound for the return bus. .
When their chief songwriter, drummer Nick Hodgson, left the band in 2012, the hit singles dried up, but the Top Ten albums continued to flow: We were very lucky to have released eight albums ; very few bands from our beginnings have made it this far.
Among their new songs, Ricky rates The Lads, you'd be happy that this was the last song you ever wrote. And Beautiful Girl, we don't do love songs very often but when we do, we do them well.
The Job Center Shuffle is what you might think of after 20 years, he said. Feeling Alright, their flirtatious collaboration with Chics Nile Rodgers is more of a departure: “It was a lot of fun working with Nile, I don't think I'll appreciate what a big moment it was for years to come.
The problem with being in a band is that you have your hopes high and no matter what happens, you're never really satisfied. If you're number one for 12 weeks, you're disappointed you didn't make it through 13 weeks.
We decided that the eighth album would be the easiest, and it was a breeze. I don't know what's next. After you have children, your priorities change a bit. But I know I will always get up at night to record a line or melody that I just thought of.
I don't think this is going to stop. It keeps happening and it’s a beautiful thing. As my mortgage advisor Brian says, the sooner you stop worrying about the things you can't change, the better life will be.
Kaiser Chiefs' easy eighth album is out now.
