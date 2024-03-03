Neither deny nor confirm, could Jokowi be anchored in Golkar?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Once again there are rumors that President Joko Widodo will join the Golkar Party. Jokowi did not deny this rumor, but did not confirm it either. Meanwhile, the Golkar party elite appeared to be rolling out the red carpet. The Banyan party welcomes Jokowi's membership. Jokowi himself was originally still registered as a PDI Perjuangan cadre. However, the head of state's relations with the Bull Party have been strained since his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, ran as vice-president (cawapres) alongside presidential candidate (capres) Prabowo Subianto in 2024 elections. The reason is that the PDI-P nominates Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD as its presidential and vice-presidential candidate in the presidential election. This is not a new problem The question of Jokowi joining Golkar was raised in December 2023. At that time, when he wanted to go on a working visit (kunker) to Tokyo, Japan, Jokowi wore a suit with a yellow tie, a color identical to that of Golkar. Asked about the rarely worn yellow tie, Jokowi did not give a firm answer. KOMPAS.com/Dian Erika President Joko Widodo was seen wearing a yellow tie as he departed for Tokyo, Japan from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Saturday (16/12/2023). President Joko Widodo was seen wearing a yellow tie as he departed for Tokyo, Japan from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Saturday (16/12/2023). “Why don’t you know (the meaning)?” Jokowi said when answering questions from reporters at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Saturday (16/12/2023). A few days later, Jokowi was asked again about this yellow tie. The president said he was comfortable with the color yellow. “Comfortable,” he said simply. Welcomed by Golkar Recently, Golkar Party General Chairman Airlangga Hartarto responded favorably to Jokowi's opportunity to join Golkar. “Okay, very good,” said Airlangga at the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta, Monday (26/2/2024). Even though Jokowi still has the status of a PDI-P member, according to Airlangga, the former governor of DKI Jakarta belongs to all parties because his position as president is considered a national figure. “Pak Jokowi is a national personality, belongs to all parties. As I said (he is) a national personality, belongs to all parties,” the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs said. Also read: The Jokowi era does not have the right to an investigation, Jimly: 10 years, how come the DPR is still there Separately, Deputy General Chairman (Waketum) of the Golkar Party and General Chairman of Golkar's founding mass organization, Mutual Cooperation Family Deliberation (MKGR), Adies Kadir prayed that Jokowi would actually join his party. In fact, Adies believes that all Golkar party cadres will be happy if Jokowi joins Golkar. “Regarding the mass organization of MKGR, of course we are very happy. I think it's not just Golkar, if Mr. Jokowi joins a party, the party cadres will definitely be happy .If I were a Golkar cadre and chairman of MKGR, I would definitely be happy,” Adies said during his meeting in Gunawarman. South Jakarta, Tuesday (27/2/2024).



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/03/04/05150091/tak-membantah-tidak-juga-membenarkan-mungkinkah-jokowi-berlabuh-ke-golkar- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos