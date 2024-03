China's dual threat poses a dual problem for Australia

It's unclear exactly how this will play out, but the stakes are high. China is Australia's largest bilateral trading partner, accounting for 26 per cent of our exports of goods and services in the 2022-23 financial year, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. So if China bans honest economic reporting and decides to centralize its economy, how will Australia and the rest of the world really understand what is happening in the country? Loading As Bagshaw says, China-based economists and experts are already tired of giving quotes that are officially published. Many are now silenced by a campaign of intimidation. High youth unemployment, deflation, foreign investment and the property market are all being pushed beyond the limits of Beijing's red lines. China's economic growth was in line with the country's 5 percent target last year, but it will run out of steam in 2024 and beyond, falling to 3.4 percent in 2028, a report says . Recently released International Monetary Fund report.

Real gross domestic product growth in Asia's largest economy will slow to 4.6% in 2024, from an estimated 5.4% last year, according to IMF forecasts. China's housing crisis and falling demand for its exports will weigh on growth this year, while in the medium term the country faces headwinds from low productivity and an aging population , said the IMF. All of this is bad news for Australian exports, but what is perhaps even more worrying is the apparent curtailment of honest reporting on the economy and the reestablishment of ideological centralism. Last week, writing about a blind spot from former Prime Minister Paul Keating, international editor Peter Hartcher wrote: But China under Xi Jinping has changed. It has become increasingly repressive at home and expansionist abroad in Xi's quest to impose his rule and extinguish freedom. While politicians always try to tout the economy, at least in Western countries, these types of sales pitches are subject to independent review and analysis, supported by independent reporting on economic levers such as the inflation, spending and growth. The danger posed by the most recent developments in China means that outsiders will have little visibility into what is really happening in their economy. This is in no one's interests, not for struggling homeowners in China, nor for Australian exporters who rely on Chinese demand for iron ore, steel and construction materials.

