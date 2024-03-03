The increase in cases of bullying in schools is in the public spotlight, how does Jokowi react?





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has urged schools to act quickly to resolve cases of bullying. He cited the school's habit of covering up instances of bullying to protect its reputation. Jokowi admitted he was worried when he discovered cases of bullying were rampant in schools again. According to him, the school environment must be a safe place for children. This is why he does not want cases of harassment at school to drag on. The following is a collection of five articles on cases of bullying in schools: 1. Jokowi warns schools to resolve cases of bullying: usually covered up in the name of good reputation President Joko Widodo or Jokowi delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the XXIII PGRI Congress 2024 at the Grand Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta, Saturday (2/3/2024). [tangkap layar] President Joko Widodo or Jokowi stressed to schools to act quickly to resolve cases of bullying or intimidation. He cited the school's habit of covering up instances of bullying to protect its reputation. Learn more 2. Hearing that bullying cases in schools are on the rise again, Jokowi: I'm really worried President Joko Widodo or Jokowi delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the XXIII PGRI Congress 2024 at the Grand Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta, Saturday (2/3/2024). [tangkap layar] The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, admitted that he was concerned about the increase in cases of intimidation or intimidation at school now. According to him, this should not happen again, schools must be safe places. This was expressed by Jokowi in his opening speech at the XXIII PGRI Congress 2024 at the Grand Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta, Saturday (2/3/2024). Learn more 3. Police name 4 suspects in Tai gang intimidation case, victim suffers multiple physical injuries Head of the Tangerang South Police Criminal Investigation Unit, AKP Alvino Cahyadi (center) during the publication of the bullying case at Binus Serpong School, Tangerang South, Friday (1/3/ 2024) [Suara.com/Rena Pangesti] The harassment case involving a VR artist's child is once again in the spotlight as police have named 4 suspects. Apart from this, the Head of the Tangerang South Police Reskim AKP, Alvino Cahyadi, revealed a series of injuries sustained by the victim. Learn more 4. Update on the bullying case involving Vincent Rompies' child, 4 people become suspects, 8 ABH A student from Binus International School, Serpong, Tangerang South, suspected of being the perpetrator of harassment. [Instagram] Cases of harassment involving Vincent Rompies' children continue. Most recently, Tangerang South police determined that 12 people were involved in a bullying case that occurred at Binus Serpong High School. Following the harassment case which also involved Vincent Rompies' son, dozens of people involved were threatened with prison sentences of more than three years. Learn more 5. 4 suspects in the Tai gang harassment case have been identified by the police, what is the status of the children of the artists involved? Head of the Tangerang South Police Criminal Investigation Unit, AKP Alvino Cahyadi (center) during the publication of the bullying case at Binus Serpong School, Tangerang South, Friday (1/3/ 2024) [Suara.com/Rena Pangesti] The harassment case involving a VR artist's child is once again in the spotlight as police have named 4 suspects. Recently, after investigation, the police finally revealed the initials of the suspect in the Binus School bullying case in Tangerang. Learn more

