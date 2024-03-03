Diplomatic Forum in Türkiye: last day of the event | News





On the last day of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, topics such as climate change and its impact on future generations, artificial intelligence and its role in diplomacy, women in diplomacy as well as culture and education in regional cooperation will be discussed. RELATED: Turkish diplomatic forum to discuss crises in Ukraine and Gaza This Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Trkiye held important meetings with Abdoulaye Diop FM from Mali, Rgis Onanga Ndiaye FM from Gabon and Odongo Jeje Abubakher, FM from Uganda, some representatives of African countries within the framework of the end of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. Additionally, during the Forum, a panel titled “Gaza Contact Group” and “Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Children's Artist Exhibition” hosted by Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Trkiye, allowed the exhibition of drawings and landscapes painted by Palestinian children. . Gaza and concerns about the situation of the Palestinian people have been a constant topic of the Forum. Leaders from around the world have demonstrated their willingness to come together to end the Israeli government's genocide against Gazans. Regarding this, Trkiye Foreign Minister Hikan Fidan said that “what needs to be done must be done immediately to prevent future massacres like the one in Gaza and to ensure that this does not happen again”, stressing that action must be taken as quickly as possible. possible to find a solution to the conflict. Another topic discussed on Sunday was the need for regional mechanisms to prevent conflicts and promote world peace, with an emphasis on cooperation between neighboring countries. During this last day, Turkish diplomats met with Latin American special envoys. The Deputy Minister, Ambassador Burak Akapar, met with the Secretary General of FA, Trkiye's strategic partner, in Brazil, Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, to exchange views on the G20 agenda and bilateral relations between Trkiye and Brazil. Turkish Foreign Minister Hikan Fidan said 4,700 people from 148 countries attended the annual event this year, noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke with 11 heads of state while he- even spoke with 32 of his counterparts.

