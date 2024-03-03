Why some Republicans won't vote for Trump if he is nominated





WASHINGTON (AP) A small but substantial share of Republican primary and caucus voters say they would be so dissatisfied if Donald Trump became the party's presidential nominee that they would not vote for him in the November general election, according to AP VoteCast.

An analysis of the data shows that many of these voters were unlikely to vote for Trump, some even before this year, but it nevertheless highlights potential problems for the former president as he seeks to solidify his nomination and pivot toward an expected rematch with Democrats. President Joe Biden.

According to AP VoteCast surveys of the first three head-to-head Republican elections, 2 in 10 voters in Iowa, a third of voters in New Hampshire and a quarter of voters in South Carolina would be so disappointed by the re-nomination of Trump that they would refuse. vote for him in the fall.

This reluctance to consider a presidential vote for Trump is not limited to voters in early states.

Lee and Bill Baltzell left the Republican Party to register as independents a year ago. They attended a rally of supporters of Trump's last major rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, last week in Centennial, Colorado, to encourage her to continue running against Trump.

We don't know if Trump will run into more legal trouble and be disqualified, and I'd rather not see Biden there for four years, said Bill Baltzell, 60.

If it's between Biden and Trump, Lee Baltzell, 58, said she would consider writing in an alternative.

I don't know. I didn't vote for Biden last time; I don't know if I could do it this time. But I don't know if I could vote for Trump.

Opposition from voters like the Baltzells hasn't slowed Trump's march to the nomination, but it could be a problem for him down the road. It's not clear how bad the problem is, because a look at the numbers shows that many of the voters who never voted for Trump in early states probably wouldn't have voted for him in the general election.

Most voters who said they would not vote for Trump as a candidate are not Republicans at all. In the first three face-offs, between 17% and 31% of voters who said they would not support Trump in the general election identified as Democrats, and between 14% and 27% identified as independents.

Even for some of these Republicans, voting for Trump was already difficult to convince. Between half and two-thirds of staunchly anti-Trump voters in early polls said they voted for Biden in 2020.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a Republican campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Then there's the fact that primaries tend to attract people with the most passionate opinions. Turnout in primaries and caucuses, especially those that are relatively uncompetitive, is generally lower than it would be in a general election.

Yet about 1 in 10 early voters who said they supported Trump in the 2020 general election said they would not do so this year.

One question, however, is whether this means they would vote for Trump's opponent instead.

Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

I won't vote for Trump, I'll just say that. I voted for him twice; I can never vote for him again, said Linda Binkley, 74, a registered Republican who is unhappy with the prospect of a Trump versus Biden matchup. She added: “I'm not sure I can vote for Biden.

If Trump becomes the nominee, he will likely have to win over some of the moderates who supported Biden in 2020 if he wants to return to the White House. From this perspective, even small opposition within one's own party, let alone broader skepticism among independents, could be a problem in the future.

AP VoteCast is a series of surveys of 1,597 Iowa Republican caucus voters, 1,989 New Hampshire Republican primary voters and 2,466 South Carolina Republican primary voters. The investigations were conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Bedayn reported from Centennial, Colorado.

