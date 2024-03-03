President Jokowi Djangka influences Prabowo cabinet formation, World News

JAKARTA: President Joko Jokowi Widodo is expected to play an important role in the formation of the Cabinet and the administration base which will be taken over by Encik Prabowo Subianto.

But Mr Prabowo's camp insists he will have the final say in determining the future direction of his government.

Although official election results are not expected until mid-March, politicians and the public are now paying attention to the composition of Mr. Prabowo's Cabinet and, to a large extent, Mr. Jokowi's role in the formation of the new Cabinet.

This is when President Jokowi's son Mr. Gibran Rakabuming Raka is expected to become Vice President of Indonesia.

Jokowi will certainly be asked for his opinion and contribution to the formation of the Cabinet. This is why his role will be important, said Dr Drajad Wibowo, a member of Mr Prabowo's campaign group, for Jakarta Post.

Mr Jokowi is expected to play a key role in selecting Cabinet members to maintain his political influence after leaving office and ensure the next administration is well positioned to pursue its policy goals.

Sources close to discussions on Cabinet formation after the election said Mr Jokowi had asked Mr Prabowo to give the final say on up to four ministerial posts in the next administration.

Several of Mr Jokowi's close allies, including State Secretary Professor Dr Pratikno (who goes by one name) and Investment Minister Mr Bahlil Lahadalia, are said to be on the candidate list.

Analysts say Mr Prabowo could continue Mr Jokowi's policies which require significant budgetary spending.

This is in line with his speech in which he admitted that he was not a supporter of neoliberalism, which is the idea of ​​reducing the role of government to allow the private sector to lead the country's development, but he puts government to the forefront and requires intervention if there are issues affecting the interests of the people.

Executive Director of the Center for Economic Reform (CORE), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, also gave birth to confidence in the future of the Indonesian economy if the Prabowo-Gibran partnership continues the foundations started by the Encik Jokowi government .

This includes the National Strategic Project (NSP) which will continue over the next five years.

An analyst from the Center for Policy Studies of the National Research and Innovation Agency (PRP BRIN), Dr. Firman Noor, estimated that the administrations of Mr. Prabowo and Mr. Gibran would be the successors of the administration by Mr. Jokowi.

The suit would involve Mr Jokowi in organizing Mr Prabowo's cabinet and determining the political direction of the next government, Dr Firman told Kompas.com.

Prabowo-Gibran's unofficial tally is comfortable enough to lead Indonesia into October, when they received 58 percent of the vote compared to their two rivals Anies Rasyid Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (25 percent) or Ganjar Pranowo- Mahfud Md (16 percent).

During his political campaign, Mr. Prabowo promised to increase the country's economic growth to 7 percent, above the current 5 percent, through efforts to expand Mr. Jokowi's policy of attracting investments, particularly in the mining industry such as nickel.

Mr. Prabowo also wants to continue Mr. Jokowi's policy within the framework of the Indonesian Capital Project (IKN), which is the transfer of the capital Jakarta to the archipelago.

Dr Firman explained that while presidential and vice-presidential candidates can seek advice from previous presidents, the next government should not be much different from the approach taken by Mr Jokowi.

Dr Drajad, who is also a senior member of the National Trust Party (PAN), declined to comment on the extent to which Mr Jokowi would attempt to influence the composition of the Cabinet, saying the final decision would depend on the new president.

The formation of the Cabinet is a prerogative of the president. So when Prabowo is named the next president, it will be his right, Dr. Drajad said.

However, questions remain unanswered about how Mr Prabowo will assert his authority as president, with some analysts expecting a power play between him and Mr Jokowi.

In a report published in the magazine Tempo which cited several sources saying that the inner circle of the party supporting Prabowo-Gibran was worried about Jokowi's excessive interference in the next government and expressed hope that Mr. Jokowi would continue to retire after leaving office in October.

Given that Mr Prabowo's coalition may fail to secure a majority in the House of Representatives, Mr Jokowi appears keen to bring opposition parties to the side of his chosen candidate.

Indonesia's ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) retained its position as the largest party in parliament after winning the largest number of seats in the February 14 legislative elections, according to a quick count. official.

Mr Prabowo's own party, Gerindra, came third in the parliamentary elections, but is expected to be the lead party in a ruling coalition, called Gabungan Indonesia Maju.

Under Indonesia's parliamentary system, political parties that support the winning presidential candidate will automatically become members of the ruling coalition in Parliament, which has 580 members.

The Golkar party, which is expected to win the second highest number of seats in parliament, is also affiliated with Mr Prabowo.

In February, Mr. Jokowi received Ms. Surya Paloh, chairwoman of the NasDem party, the main sponsor of Mr. Anies Baswedan's candidate, for a dinner at the presidential palace.

They reportedly discussed the possibility of a change in party leadership.

Report Tempo said that not only had Mr. Jokowi attempted to bring in opposition members seen as members of the coalition government led by Mr. Prabowo, but he had also attempted to directly take over the leadership of the expected coalition government in securing a senior position in the coalition government. the Golkar party.

Mr. Jokowi, who is still a member of the PDI-P but has distanced himself from the party since his son was named vice-presidential candidate, refused to answer questions about speculation that he was considering joining Golkar.

Golkar Chairman Dr. Airlangga Hartarto and other senior party officials welcomed the idea of ​​Mr. Jokowi's participation.

However, analysts are not convinced that Mr Jokowi will occupy a central position in the government coalition and are uncertain how long the Prabowo-Jokowi alliance will last.

There is no guarantee that relations between the two sides will continue to be harmonious, said analyst M. Kennedy Muslim of research firm Indikator Politik Indonesia.

Prabowo is not the kind of president who likes to be directed on what needs to be done.

Mr Kennedy said unstable relations between the two would endanger the coalition by splitting it into two factions, one loyal to Mr Prabowo, the other to Mr Jokowi. Press Agency.