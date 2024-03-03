Trump confuses Obama and Biden again during Virginia rally speech | Donald Trump





Donald Trump mistook Barack Obama for Joe Biden at a rally in Virginia on Saturday, sparking new questions about the age of the likely Republican presidential nominee who has made a series of such gaffes.

It also comes at a time when similar concerns about Biden are being expressed. At ages 77 and 81 respectively, Trump and Biden are the oldest people to run for president in U.S. history.

Putin has so little respect for Obama that he starts throwing around the word nuclear. You heard that. Nuclear. He's starting to talk about nuclear weapons today, Trump said Saturday night in Richmond.

The crowd reportedly remained silent when Trump referred to Obama, who left office more than seven years ago. This is the third time Trump has made a mistake in the last six months.

The former US president's other gaffes include confusing his Republican rival Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Haley, 52, who defied Trump and multiple primary defeats to continue in the race for the Republican nomination, tried to present herself as the younger, healthier option, referring to Trump and Biden as rivals. grumpy old men in his campaign ads.

Trump's mistake came a day after Biden twice confused Ukraine and Gaza by announcing that the United States would airdrop humanitarian supplies to Palestinians in Gaza who are starving because of bombings and blockades Israelis.

Joe Biden twice confuses Gaza with Ukraine by announcing plans to drop aid video

In the coming days, we will join our Jordanian friends and others who are providing airdrops of additional food and supplies to Ukraine, Biden said Friday. The United States will seek to open other routes to Ukraine, possibly including a maritime corridor, he added.

A White House official later clarified that Biden meant Gaza, not Ukraine. The gaffe had been changed in the transcription of his remarks.

Questions about Biden's age have intensified in recent months.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

The latest breach came days after he was declared fit for work during his annual health exam. White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said Biden was fully carrying out all his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.

A new New York Times/Siena College poll found that 73% of registered voters surveyed think Biden is too old to be an effective president, including 61% of those who voted for him in 2020. Voters appear less concerned by Trump, who is just four years younger, with 42% of respondents saying he is simply too old to be an effective president.

Although criticism from both sides on the age issue is tinged with political overtones, age-related cognitive decline is real.

As a person ages, changes occur in all parts of the body, including the brain. According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), certain parts of the brain shrink, including those important for learning and other complex mental activities; communication between neurons may be less efficient; and blood flow to the brain may decrease.

However, healthy older adults can learn new skills, form new memories, and improve their vocabulary and language skills. The NIA conducts research on the so-called cognitive super-agers, the minority of octogenarians and nonagenarians whose memory is comparable to that of people 20 to 30 years younger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/03/trump-confuses-obama-biden-virginia-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos