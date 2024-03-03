Former Bank of Beijing chairman under investigation for corruption amid China crackdown

The former chairman of the State Bank of Beijing is under investigation for corruption, the latest in a series of corruption investigations focused on the country's financial sector.

Yan Bingzhu, who led the bank from its founding in 1996 until his retirement in 2017, is among several senior officials being prosecuted for serious violations of discipline and law, according to a notice published on Friday on the bank's official website. the city of Beijing.

He is the latest official to be investigated for corruption as part of President Xi Jinping's decade-long anti-corruption campaign, which critics say was used in part to eliminate rivals policies.

Yan had not appeared in public for more than six months.

Xi pledged in January to step up a crackdown on misconduct in the finance, energy and infrastructure sectors, a move that observers fear could further stifle the country's economic recovery.

Another retired financial executive, Tang Shuangning, who served as chairman of China Everbright Group, was arrested two months ago on suspicion of embezzlement and corruption.

Others targeted for alleged corruption include Sun Guofeng, a former senior Chinese central bank official, who was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for accepting bribes.

Sun Deshun, former chairman of state-owned China CITIC Bank, was also sentenced to life in prison for accepting more than $130 million in bribes during his career.

Another financial executive, Zhang Hongli, a former senior executive at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the country's largest bank, was also investigated for corruption.