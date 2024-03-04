FM calls for united voice against Israel





Hasan Mahmoud. While participating in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud described the event as an important platform for international dialogue. He stressed the urgent need for a collective effort to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza, holding Israel accountable for its crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing. In an interview with TRT World, Hasan Mahmud highlighted the lack of sufficient global action to end the violence and atrocities in Gaza. “What is happening in Gaza is quite simply a crime against humanity. It's not just crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing is underway,” Mahmud said, highlighting the devastating toll on civilians, with more than 30,000 people, mostly women and children, killed in the conflict. The foreign minister said there had not been enough efforts to end this “war and genocide” and that Israel was violating all the norms of any war. Representing Bangladesh at the Forum, Hasan Mahmud highlighted the potential of the global community gathered there to play a central role in combating these atrocities. “This forum has become a very powerful forum,” he said. “I believe we can raise our united voices to stop these atrocities, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity in Gaza and stop Israel,” he said in the video interview. The forum, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey and under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, takes place from March 1 to 3. This year's edition brings together heads of state, government officials, diplomats, business leaders and academics. and representatives from various sectors to discuss “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil,” this year’s theme. It aims to foster dialogue on a range of issues, including ongoing conflicts, terrorism, migration, xenophobia, Islamophobia, the implications of artificial intelligence, climate change, pandemics and socio-economic disparities. economic. The forum also addresses concerns about the erosion of the rules-based international order and its impact on global stability. As the world faces multiple crises, the Antalya Diplomatic Forum provides a crucial platform to explore peaceful solutions and innovative diplomatic tools to navigate this turbulent period. The forum's discussions are particularly timely, given potential changes globally as we approach a year when a third of the world's population will participate in elections, with the looming threat of misinformation and manipulated fake news by AI.

