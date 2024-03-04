We are happy if Jokowi wants to join us





Jakarta – Answer the president's question Joko Widodo (Jokowi) close to Golkar, the main Golkar party who is also the 10th and 12th vice president of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla (JK) talk about terms. Golkar Party Deputy Chairman Melchias Markus Mekeng said his party would be happy if President Jokowi could join it. “Yes, the Golkar Party is open to all and of course, this party has an internal constitution in the form of AD/ART and implementing regulations which must be respected by all cadres without exception,” Mekeng told the journalists Sunday (3/2/2024). Mekeng said his party would be happy if the news was true. Moreover, he said, if President Jokowi could join the party through a constitutional process. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Therefore, we are happy if Pak Jokowi wants to join the Golkar Party through a constitutional process,” he said. Meanwhile, Mekeng said the issue of Jokowi joining the Golkar Party was very good. He said Jokowi would occupy a strategic position given his track record in Indonesia for 10 years. “Yes, of course in a strategic and honorable position because he was the leader of this republic for 10 years,” he said. Previously, Jusuf Kalla welcomed everyone who wanted to join the party with the banyan tree logo. He said there were conditions for someone to join the Golkar party. “Yes, everyone can join Golkar, but under conditions you can join, which you cannot,” JK said after the congress of the Indonesian Council of Mosques (DMI) at the Sultan Hotel in central Golkar. Jakarta, Friday (1/3/2024). However, JK said there is a mechanism for leadership positions. Likewise, to become president of the party, you must meet the conditions required to be an executive for 5 years. “But to become a manager, there are rules, if you want to be president or something else, you have to have at least 5 years as a manager,” he said. See also Video: Idrus Marham opens his voice on the question of Jokowi's membership in Golkar [Gambas:Video 20detik] (drawing/isa) Check the actual count of the 2024 KPU presidential election Consult the results of the national vote count and the distribution by region only on detikpemilu.com!

