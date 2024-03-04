Putin attempts to 'destabilize' Germany with 'wiretapped leak' of 'secret army talks on strike on occupied Crimea', defense minister warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to sow division with the leak of a wiretap of a confidential German military discussion about the war in Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday.

“It’s about using this recording to destabilize and destabilize us,” the German minister said, adding that he “hopes Putin does not succeed.”

Germany's Defense Ministry said Saturday it was checking whether a confidential video conference on the war in Ukraine had been wiretapped after a recording was posted on Russian social media.

The director of Russia's state-backed RT channel, Margarita Simonyan, on Friday released a 38-minute audio recording of what she claims are German officers discussing the attack on Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

“We are investigating whether communications in the air force sector were intercepted,” a Defense Ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

In the recording, discussions can be heard about the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles by Ukrainian forces and their potential impact.

Other topics include aiming missiles at targets such as a key bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland via the Kerch Strait.

Experts consulted by Der Spiegel magazine said they believed the recording was authentic.

kyiv has long demanded that Germany supply it with Taurus missiles, capable of hitting targets up to about 300 miles away.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far refused to send the missiles, fearing it would lead to an escalation of the conflict.

“If this story turned out to be true, it would be a very problematic event,” Green politician Konstantin von Notz told broadcaster RND.

“The question arises as to whether this is a one-off incident or a structural security problem,” he added.

Roderich Kiesewetter, of the conservative opposition, warned that other recordings could also be leaked.

“A number of other conversations will certainly have been intercepted and could later be disclosed for the benefit of Russia,” he told the ZDF channel.

It can be assumed “that the conversation was deliberately leaked by Russia at that time for a specific purpose”, namely “to prevent the delivery of the Taurus by Germany”, he said.

According to Der Spiegel, the video conference took place not on a secret internal army network but on the WebEx platform.